CHRIS HANDLEY: Life is not a cakewalk

What a gift it is to have neighbors.
We have a great couple living next door to us that planned a neighborhood get-together at the end of October. The wife made a flyer and delivered it to each home up and down our street (and then some). My wife and I helped a little, and then we co-hosted the party between the two homes.
We probably had 40 folks from up and down the street, with a few outliers that managed to bash the party. We did not mind the outliers. We took it as a compliment because they were basically saying they wanted to be part of our great neighborhood.
We ate outside enjoying a fire pit and lots of “get to know ya” conversations. We have had a lot of transition in the neighborhood, so a gathering like this was very helpful to become a little more aware of who is living just down the street. At one point in the evening we paused the conversations and had everyone introduce themselves. Each one told us their name and how long they had lived on the street. Some had lived there for over 40 years; others had lived there less than four months. It was an array of ages and so neighbors were at different stages of life. Some of our neighbors had lost loved ones, whereas others were expecting new little ones soon. It was just a great cross section of people.
We capped off our festivities with something that I did as a young boy growing up in Charlotte. We had a cake walk. You may have heard someone say along the way “life is not a cakewalk.” This festive party game birthed that phrase. But most people these days do not know what a cakewalk is, and have never participated in one. But our neighbors have done it.
Many of the neighbors had brought cakes, cookies, cupcakes which became the prizes. We had chalked off the driveway before the party so that there was a huge “circle” with numbers in each box (there were over 30 chalked off boxes). Then each neighbor stood on one of the boxes and the music began to play and we walked (this game is like musical chairs). Then the music stopped, a number was pulled from the basket that corresponded with a number in one of the squares. The person(s) whose number was called won a “cake.” Thus the name cakewalk. The way you won was you just had to be at on the right box at the moment. Easy! Almost everyone won something.
But the phrase “life is not a cakewalk” points to the fact that life is not easy. There is brokenness in our lives. Many of us struggle daily with the dis-ease of life. In fact, during our neighborhood party we mentioned and prayed for a tragic event that was happening to one of our neighbors. Certainly that solemn moment in the midst of our party actually gave our time a degree of depth that was unexpected.
Neighborhood parties are a way to connect and care for one another. I am convinced that our society needs more neighborhood gatherings just to produce a relational fabric which begins to create support for the times when “life is not a cakewalk.” Plan one for your neighborhood.
I would be glad to consult with you about the festivities!
The Rev. Chris Handley is the team leader of Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. You can email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.