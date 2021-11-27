CHRIS HANDLEY: Life is not a cakewalk

What a gift it is to have neighbors.

We have a great couple living next door to us that planned a neighborhood get-together at the end of October. The wife made a flyer and delivered it to each home up and down our street (and then some). My wife and I helped a little, and then we co-hosted the party between the two homes.

We probably had 40 folks from up and down the street, with a few outliers that managed to bash the party. We did not mind the outliers. We took it as a compliment because they were basically saying they wanted to be part of our great neighborhood.

We ate outside enjoying a fire pit and lots of “get to know ya” conversations. We have had a lot of transition in the neighborhood, so a gathering like this was very helpful to become a little more aware of who is living just down the street. At one point in the evening we paused the conversations and had everyone introduce themselves. Each one told us their name and how long they had lived on the street. Some had lived there for over 40 years; others had lived there less than four months. It was an array of ages and so neighbors were at different stages of life. Some of our neighbors had lost loved ones, whereas others were expecting new little ones soon. It was just a great cross section of people.