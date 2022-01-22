CHRIS HANDLEY: Maturity is your capacity for love

So, the people that come into our lives who fill us up, and give us juice for the day, are a blessing. But those that are a challenge probably are there to give us a sense of our short comings in love. One more thing that I believe is that these people (both types) are in our lives to shape us into lovers rather than haters.

Our world is facing a lot of difficult issues that seem to draw out the worst in people. So let me encourage us to stop and ponder why we feel hate or disgust toward someone. Difficult people are there to help us see our hearts for what they are. And most likely we need to experience the love of God so that we might be able to put to death those old “hater” tendencies in our hearts. (There is certainly a lot more behind this comment that I will wait for another day to explain.)

I was feeling some disgust recently toward someone and so I wondered to myself, “Why do I feel this way?” My realization was that I wanted this person to change. Their life was a mess! And I thought to myself, if they would just do life according to my plan, they would be fine. But my plan is MY PLAN.

I realized in the midst of pondering, that my role is to love them first and then, if I am able, to steer them toward something better, offering guidance. Now if they do not receive that guidance, I still maintain a posture of love toward them. If they do not think about life like me, I maintain a posture of love. If they hurt me… I maintain a posture of love. That is how God operates with me! The test that I am maturing as human is my capacity to love, especially the people that different than me.

The Rev. Chris Handley is the team leader of Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. You can email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.