CHRIS HANDLEY: Maturity is your capacity for love

Last February I was able to meet my future daughter-in-law. Next weekend my third son ties the knot with her.
We have three sons, all of whom went to high school here in Florence, and then on to college. Now with this wedding, all three have found their wives. None of our boys dated their wives while in school, but through various means they found and fell in love with their women during their mid to late 20s.
When we met Carol Ann last February, we fell in love with her immediately. She jumped right into our family, and just fit. Have you noticed that sometimes it is easy to love someone? She was easy to love.
The wonderful thing is that’s how we also feel about the other two daughters-in-law. We realize that is a gift!
But not everyone you meet is easy to love. I am thinking about the person that is in your life that thinks so differently than you. Or the person you try to help, but they cannot seem to pull things together. Or the person that is in your family but is just difficult. As I think about those and other “difficult to love” people, I realize that I might be difficult to love as well.
To press into this a bit, I believe that every person that is in your life is there on purpose. That belief comes with my belief system (i.e. my faith). Every event, every person in our life is not a mistake. We are not pawns, yet there is purpose behind all that we face, and all those WHOM we face.
So, the people that come into our lives who fill us up, and give us juice for the day, are a blessing. But those that are a challenge probably are there to give us a sense of our short comings in love. One more thing that I believe is that these people (both types) are in our lives to shape us into lovers rather than haters.
Our world is facing a lot of difficult issues that seem to draw out the worst in people. So let me encourage us to stop and ponder why we feel hate or disgust toward someone. Difficult people are there to help us see our hearts for what they are. And most likely we need to experience the love of God so that we might be able to put to death those old “hater” tendencies in our hearts. (There is certainly a lot more behind this comment that I will wait for another day to explain.)
I was feeling some disgust recently toward someone and so I wondered to myself, “Why do I feel this way?” My realization was that I wanted this person to change. Their life was a mess! And I thought to myself, if they would just do life according to my plan, they would be fine. But my plan is MY PLAN.
I realized in the midst of pondering, that my role is to love them first and then, if I am able, to steer them toward something better, offering guidance. Now if they do not receive that guidance, I still maintain a posture of love toward them. If they do not think about life like me, I maintain a posture of love. If they hurt me… I maintain a posture of love. That is how God operates with me! The test that I am maturing as human is my capacity to love, especially the people that different than me.
The Rev. Chris Handley is the team leader of Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. You can email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.