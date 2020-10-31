CHRIS HANDLEY: Maybe you can help Florence flourish

Let me introduce myself. This is my first time to offer a column.
For the past 18 years, I have been the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church. My wife, Dottie, and I moved to Florence in August 2002 with our three sons, who were 14, 11, and 8 years old. I am now a grandfather and looking forward to our second son’s wedding in February.
Time flies, and things change. When we moved to town, there were no Starbucks! Now we have five (if you count the in-store and stand-alone stores).
Florence is changing, and let me surprise you, maybe for the better. Sure, you could disagree, but I am hopeful for us as a community.
This community has much going for it that goes beyond the latest new business, store or restaurant (even though those are great). As I think about my friends in Haiti who struggle to get one meal a day, I am so thankful that I wake up in the morning here in Florence and I am comfortable, dry and safe.
I realize not everyone in this community has that. Yet, I know many people in our community who are trying to help those who do not have all of the creature comforts.
As I also lead Helping Florence Flourish, we try to become aware of 1) those who are not flourishing and 2) those who would be willing to help our community flourish. There are plenty of folks who need help for sure! But there is a significant number of folks trying to give help in order that others would move toward a flourishing life.
What does “flourishing” look like? Flourishing certainly means to have creature comforts but also to experience love, joy, peace and community (i.e., deep and rich relationship).
Why am I hopeful in a time when many of our days the news only seems negative? I watched this past spring in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns, with all the difficulties that ensued, many Florentines who wanted to help.
You might not be aware that the Leatherman Senior Center organizes the delivery of many meals every day for hundreds of our senior citizens who are in need in the Florence area. But because of COVID-19, their normal routine of delivery was interrupted because older, more “compromised” helpers needed to be careful and stay quarantined.
So, Helping Florence Flourish was able to call up volunteers who would be able to step into the void to deliver meals to our seniors in need. Approximately 30 people who were eager to help stepped up to deliver the meals so our seniors would have their much-needed meals. It was exciting to watch. And let it be said that Linda Johnson and Brittany Aleo at the Leatherman Senior Center do an amazing job organizing the ongoing need of daily delivery of hundreds of meals to our seniors daily.
I am also hopeful about Florence because of its leadership. I was in an eatery recently and ran into one of our fine county deputies. I asked him, “Who would you vote for sheriff?” He did not skip a beat and said, “Either one!” I have to say that was an encouraging analysis.
I would also say that about our mayoral race. Both candidates are fine and capable people. Either one would serve with wise and loving intentions for our community.
Our city council and county council races all have excellent candidates. This bodes well for our community. Both of those councils already have fine people serving who care deeply for the flourishing of Florence!
Our school board, our police forces all have individuals who are public servants with the best intentions for Florence in mind. I thank God for this reality!
Our community certainly faces many struggles. Brokenness and distress are a daily experience for many. But there are those in this community who seek to give help to those in need, and it is encouraging to watch.
I am thankful to call Florence home. I pray that God would help us in our time of struggle and move us toward a flourishing life.
Who knows? Maybe he is calling you to help this community flourish as well!
Rev. Chris Handley can be reached at chandley@florencefirst.org.
