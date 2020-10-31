CHRIS HANDLEY: Maybe you can help Florence flourish

Let me introduce myself. This is my first time to offer a column.

For the past 18 years, I have been the associate pastor of First Presbyterian Church. My wife, Dottie, and I moved to Florence in August 2002 with our three sons, who were 14, 11, and 8 years old. I am now a grandfather and looking forward to our second son’s wedding in February.

Time flies, and things change. When we moved to town, there were no Starbucks! Now we have five (if you count the in-store and stand-alone stores).

Florence is changing, and let me surprise you, maybe for the better. Sure, you could disagree, but I am hopeful for us as a community.

This community has much going for it that goes beyond the latest new business, store or restaurant (even though those are great). As I think about my friends in Haiti who struggle to get one meal a day, I am so thankful that I wake up in the morning here in Florence and I am comfortable, dry and safe.

I realize not everyone in this community has that. Yet, I know many people in our community who are trying to help those who do not have all of the creature comforts.