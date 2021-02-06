CHRIS HANDLEY: My friend Mary

Prior to COVID-19, a group of us would go over to Southern Calvary Baptist Church on the fourth Sunday of the month to help pack food boxes for those in need.
On a normal Sunday, Pastor John McKenney and his team would pack and distribute more than 50 boxes, sometimes even 70 boxes of food. Harvest Hope Food Bank provides food to many churches and other organizations to pack food boxes for those in need in our community throughout the month.
On one occasion a middle-aged woman, who came to pick up a box for her and her mother, spoke to me about helping her mother. Her mother, Mary, lived across the street. The daughter invited a couple of us to see the condition of her house.
The daughter was rightly concerned! This house was rotting, rat infested and had no running water or electricity. I have often gone to Haiti and seen the living conditions there. Her house’s condition was worse than many of the homes that I have seen in Haiti. We could not believe anyone lived there. But Mary did!
Since then, we have tried to help Mary. Our hope is to provide a new home for her on that property. But that is not what I want to share.
Through this season of trying to help her, I have become friends with Mary. I have enjoyed building a relationship with her. Mary is a 76-year-old mother, a grandmother and aunt. She lives on a very small amount of money, and she is unable to work because she has serious arthritis. She loves her grands and complains (lovingly) about her dog.
Mary and I have been together often during the past few months as we try to navigate the building project of her new home. (There are many blessings of generosity that have occurred during this season that are helping make this project more and more a reality. I will save those stories for another day.) What I am encouraged about, as I try to let God move in me, is both of us are being bound together in His love.
We have shared things about our lives. We have prayed together. She encouraged me with thoughts about how her faith helps her make it through life. And she has shared how she has told her family that her faith is what sustains her!
There are many takeaways from all of this, but let me share just one. Skin color is part of the beauty of God’s creativity. Blacks and whites are all human created by God in His image, and when we realize that, we begin to see that bonds of love are more than possible. Mary is my friend! And for this I am thankful.
I am thinking about the fact that it is Black History Month, and I am grieved that the reality of our history has left many deep scars that separate us.
My hope and prayer is that we become aware of each other and the needs we both have. And as we do, I hope that we can walk with each other and help and encourage one another as we build this community we love called Florence.
Rev. Chris Handley is the associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church and team leader of Helping Florence Flourish.