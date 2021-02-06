CHRIS HANDLEY: My friend Mary

Mary and I have been together often during the past few months as we try to navigate the building project of her new home. (There are many blessings of generosity that have occurred during this season that are helping make this project more and more a reality. I will save those stories for another day.) What I am encouraged about, as I try to let God move in me, is both of us are being bound together in His love.

We have shared things about our lives. We have prayed together. She encouraged me with thoughts about how her faith helps her make it through life. And she has shared how she has told her family that her faith is what sustains her!

There are many takeaways from all of this, but let me share just one. Skin color is part of the beauty of God’s creativity. Blacks and whites are all human created by God in His image, and when we realize that, we begin to see that bonds of love are more than possible. Mary is my friend! And for this I am thankful.

I am thinking about the fact that it is Black History Month, and I am grieved that the reality of our history has left many deep scars that separate us.

My hope and prayer is that we become aware of each other and the needs we both have. And as we do, I hope that we can walk with each other and help and encourage one another as we build this community we love called Florence.

Rev. Chris Handley is the associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church and team leader of Helping Florence Flourish.