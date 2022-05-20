CHRIS HANDLEY: Natasha Robinson seeks to make a difference

Recently our community had the pleasure of hosting Orangeburg track star, ex-Marine and now author Natasha Sistrunk Robinson. She has authored two books, “Mentor for Life” and “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World.”

In her youth she faced many and varied challenges and griefs. These life experiences have made her able to speak to the lives of young people who are facing similar challenges. She was able to speak on all three of our high school campuses in Florence on Monday, May 9, as a mentor as she shared thoughts from her first book, “Mentor for Life.” She pointed out during this time that the challenges of life do not need to be “cold water” but instead they could be “fuel” to get you going. She challenged over 400 students to make wise choices at their stage of life that set you on a course that make it possible to succeed. It was exciting to watch students when they seemed to get it!

She spoke to adults that evening at New Ebenezer Baptist where she spoke to a diverse crowd (black and white) of adults from around Florence. During this gathering she spoke more from a faith perspective that aligned closely with her second book, “A Sojourner’s Truth.” She highlighted how being an African American woman from Orangeburg shaped her to be a woman of faith that persevered through racism, trusting God for a just outcome. She cited in her remarks Martin Luther King Jr’s last sermon, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.”

As I consider her words and her reference to this sermon, I want to say that I have had glimpse of the mountaintop as well. In preparation for Robinson’s arrival a diverse group of adults met at All Saints Anglican and read “A Sojourner’s Truth.”

Our experience has been rich as we have gotten to know one another’s stories. Prompted by Robinson’s story, we have heard how each of us were, or were not, affected by the racial climate of our younger years.

My new African American friend, Paula, from Lake City shared how she had been affected by racism, but how her faith in the Lord had made her able and willing to love anyone. What a joy this dear woman has been to get to know. She radiates the love of Jesus!

Henry, an African American, is an old friend and he shared how his military experience was such that racism was overcome (to a certain degree) because everyone was facing a greater foreign enemy. There was a deep sense that to go into war as a house divided was sure defeat. As we thought about this we realized, as spiritual beings, that we have a greater enemy besides some other human (or humans). We would be so much better off we would open our eyes to that reality. As I experienced this book club with these friends, hearing their stories, I want to say we have been to the mountaintop where love prevails and brokenness is overcome.

Does that mean there are not matters of injustice that we should seek to address and even combat. No, indeed, we should let the injustices we see become the fuel that gets us going, like Mrs. Robinson did.

There is one section in her book where she frankly states what has made her angry in this life. She quotes Micah 6:8 which says, “God has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to Do Justice, and to Love Kindness and to Walk Humbly with your God.” Then she alludes to the fact that the world with its injustices is unacceptable and should make believers angry. In fact, God gave us emotions to guide us toward right /just living. Anger at injustice is called for! Micah says “DO JUSTICE.” Natasha Robinson writes, “I am angry that far too many black and poor children don’t get to live up to their full potential because of systemic injustices … that so often fails them.” Her response has been to develop a mentoring program that seeks to lift-up young people so that they might overcome like she has.

Let us be inspired/motivated toward a life that seeks to make a difference for the Lord.

The Rev. Chris Handley is the team leader of Helping Florence Flourish and associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. You can email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.