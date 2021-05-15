CHRIS HANDLEY: Neighbors Helping Neighbors: A true story from “across the fence”

Mark helped care for his own mother as she aged, as well as his aunt, until their deaths. He even cared for Kim’s mother (across the fence) as her health declined. Kim had moved out and established her own home. But she watched her old neighbor, Mark, get her mom’s mail, take her mom’s trash out, take her groceries inside, check on her if he noticed any change in her routine. He would call Kim with concerns about her mom that he noticed and did many other small, yet thoughtful, gestures.

Mark worked into his late 60s in retail until he had a stroke. The stroke left him with impaired mobility and speech, and he was unable to work. So now the tide has turned, and Kim checks on Mark regularly. He never asks for anything, always saying he’s fine. But Kim noticed one cold February afternoon how chilly Mark’s house felt. Even though he denied any problems, she finally persuaded him to show her the hole in his ceiling, where buckets of rainwater leaked in.

Kim knew what she needed to do! As a Christian, she was led to help Mark and even thankful God gave her this opportunity. The roof was in a serious state of disrepair! It would be an expensive job. The job totaled $9,300. But Kim’s faith made her confident that God would meet Mark’s need.