CHRIS HANDLEY: Neighbors Helping Neighbors: A true story from “across the fence”

Mark (name changed), who has lived in Florence all his life, had his 70th birthday earlier this year. Kim (name changed) grew up next door to Mark’s family from the day she came home from the hospital – more than 50 years ago.
Mark’s family (a mom and dad, a sister, and a grandmother) lived in Mark’s home early in Kim’s life. As time rolled on, Mark’s grandmother and parents passed away, leaving the house to Mark and his sister. Mark’s sister and her husband passed away as well, leaving their portion of the house to their son. So now Mark’s nephew co-owns the house with him. But his nephew is not in this picture.
Early in Kim’s life she watched from across the fence and noticed Mark made some choices as a young man that could have been better. He struggled with alcohol during those years, and that affected his life’s path. Today, however, he can proudly tell you exactly how long it has been since his last drink.
He passed through a season that led him to become born again into a relationship with the Lord Jesus and joined a local congregation. He has maintained membership even into these years with health problems that prevent him from attending.
As Kim watched Mark’s life change, she noticed how kind, loyal and generous he had become. He might not have had skills in management of property and finances, but he had a servant’s heart and put others before himself.
Mark helped care for his own mother as she aged, as well as his aunt, until their deaths. He even cared for Kim’s mother (across the fence) as her health declined. Kim had moved out and established her own home. But she watched her old neighbor, Mark, get her mom’s mail, take her mom’s trash out, take her groceries inside, check on her if he noticed any change in her routine. He would call Kim with concerns about her mom that he noticed and did many other small, yet thoughtful, gestures.
Mark worked into his late 60s in retail until he had a stroke. The stroke left him with impaired mobility and speech, and he was unable to work. So now the tide has turned, and Kim checks on Mark regularly. He never asks for anything, always saying he’s fine. But Kim noticed one cold February afternoon how chilly Mark’s house felt. Even though he denied any problems, she finally persuaded him to show her the hole in his ceiling, where buckets of rainwater leaked in.
Kim knew what she needed to do! As a Christian, she was led to help Mark and even thankful God gave her this opportunity. The roof was in a serious state of disrepair! It would be an expensive job. The job totaled $9,300. But Kim’s faith made her confident that God would meet Mark’s need.
As she spread the word, God directed the response and gave her connections. Neighbors, many friends, five different churches and organizations ended up helping Mark with funds to make the repairs.
Mark is grateful not only for the new roof that allows him to be dry and warm, he is also deeply touched by the Christian love that was displayed. As Kim said, “It was a work motivated, led and accomplished by God.”
Be encouraged that this happened in Florence in the year 2021!
Rev. Chris Handley is the Associate Pastor at First Presbyterian Church and leader of Helping Florence Flourish. Email him at chandley@florencefirst.org.