Church News

Listed events and services might be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the churches for up-to-date information. All churches offering online services or sermons are encouraged to send links to crnews@florencenews.com for inclusion in the calendar.
Virtual Events & Services
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF HARTSVILLE: Facebook (First Baptist Church Hartsville), YouTube (FBC Hartsville SC), Instagram (@fbchartsville) and at firstbaptisthartsville.org.
HISTORIC GREATER ST. JAMES AME CHURCH: Facebook (The Historic Greater St. James AME Church or @gtrStJamesLCSC).
HOFFMEYER ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH: Online at hrbcflorence.com.
JEREMIAH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Facebook (Jeremiah United Methodist Church or @Gwd103155).
SAINT JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Facebook (Saint James United Methodist Church or @saintjamesunitedmethodist).
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Facebook (St. Anthony Catholic Church).
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S CHURCH: Facebook (stbartschurchhartsville) and online at stbartholomews-hartsville.org.
MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 for NAMI Pee Dee. This will be an informal hour of sharing and caring on Zoom for family members and friends of someone living with a mental illness. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email LBHanna3@joimail.com or call 843-413-1500.
Today
PRAISE IN THE PARKING LOT: 5:30 p.m. today at Strong Tower Christian Ministry, 1113 Oakland Ave., Florence. This will be an evening of songs and fellowship. The public is invited.
Sunday
SUNDAY MORNING SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sunday at Fellowship Church of God, 446 Chaney Grove Road, Timmonsville. Sunday school: 9:30 p.m. For more information, call Minister Ernestine Bracey at 843-346-3999.
UPCOMING
BIBLE STUDY: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Tabernacle, 426 W. Broad St., Darlington.
PRAYER & BIBLE STUDY: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Church of God, 446 Chaney Grove Road, Timmonsville. For more information, call Minister Ernestine Bracey at 843-346-3999.
DRIVE TRHU PRAYER MINISTRY: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3006 Collins Road, Mullins. Pastor Grady Corder or a member of the prayer team will be available to pray with you, rain or shine.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at Faith Plus Ministry, 811 N. Governor Williams Highway, Darlington. The public is invited, especially those in need of clothes, food, or household items. Food and beverages will be served. For more information, contact Min. Laura M. Byrd at 843-420-9150.
To have events included free in the Church News briefs on Saturdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to crnews@florencenews.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Church News, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!