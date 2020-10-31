COMMUNITY OUTREACH: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at Faith Plus Ministry, 811 N. Governor Williams Highway, Darlington. The public is invited, especially those in need of clothes, food, or household items. Food and beverages will be served. For more information, contact Min. Laura M. Byrd at 843-420-9150.

To have events included free in the Church News briefs on Saturdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to crnews@florencenews.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Church News, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.