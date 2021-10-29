‘Come to the Manger’ is coming back

FLORENCE, S.C. – After a two-year hiatus, the “Come to the Manger” creche exhibit and crafts will be celebrated again Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 in a new parish life center at St. Ann Catholic Church.

The center is at 113 S. Kemp St. (behind the McLeod Health Building No.5) at the intersection of Cheves and Kemp streets.

The St. Ann Ladies Guild has hosted this Florence community event for 10 years. More than 150 nativities from around the world are shared by parishioners and other people in the community.

The Ladies Guild of St. Ann sponsored the first Come to the Manger exhibit in November 2009 after visiting the creche exhibit at Mepkin Abbey in Moncks Corner and inviting parishioners and the community to participate.

The exhibit consists of nativity scenes from all over the world as well as those that had been in families for generations. Some have been handcrafted from ceramics, stained glass and wood. The exhibit has featured traditional nativities and others that were unusual, such as a bird nativity, a Charlie Brown nativity and one made from foil candy wrappers.