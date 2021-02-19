Community Empowerment Center serves as DHEC vaccination site

FLORENCE, S.C. — In response to an opportunity of service to the greater community facing the COVID-19 crisis in north Florence, 15 middle school and high school youth visited house to house in their neighborhood to inform and invite age 65-plus neighbors to make their vaccine appointment.
One Baha’i reached out to the director of the regional Pee Dee Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to offer the Community Empowerment Center (formerly Weed and Seed) as a vaccination site. It took numerous calls to get a response, but she continued to call until she was able to reach the director of DHEC.
The neighborhood institute building sits in the middle of a sizable African American neighborhood. Upon further discussion with DHEC coordinators, it was noted that few residents from this neighborhood had received a COVID-19 vaccine, despite numerous vaccination efforts throughout the city. No other vaccination sites were within walking distance of the neighborhood, and some residents lacked reliable transportation.
Within a few days, the offer was accepted and the Baha’is were allotted 100 of the 200 appointments available for Feb 8, only a week away.
The next afternoon, on a frigid rainy day, armed with nothing but an empty spreadsheet with appointment slots, the young neighbors began knocking on doors.
The initial response was less than enthusiastic. Many people were wary of the vaccine. One woman had just lost her son to COVID-19 the prior week but was still afraid to take the vaccine. Most individuals they spoke with declined the vaccine. A handful of people signed up. They reached out to their own grandparents and elderly friends in the neighborhood, but the response was the same.
However, the team reflected together and resolved not to become discouraged. The next day, again in the cold rain, the team decided to return on its mission. The team also contacted local churches and, above all, kept knocking. One individual from the neighborhood, without prompting, sent a PSA to local radio stations.
Slowly, word of mouth spread. Several mornings later, the phone began to ring early, and it did not stop. Approximately 65 people signed up in one day. Friends contacted other family members, church friends and neighbors. One at a time and in pencil, the 105 slots targeting elders in the neighborhood were filled.
Other than one longtime Baha’i adult, the team consisted entirely of neighborhood middle school and high school youth. An additional 95 slots were offered by DHEC online. Those slots filled up overnight but primarily by individuals outside of the neighborhood. The day before the vaccination day, in consultation with DHEC, an additional 50 slots were opened due to overwhelming response from within the neighborhood.
Before the big day, Feb 8, the middle and high school youth rolled up their sleeves and did a deep clean of the 7,500-square-foot institute facility. They mopped, swept, sanitized and cleaned toilets and windows to prepare for the arrival of the DHEC team who would not only bring the vaccine vials and materials, but also all the tables and chairs.
At 8 a.m. on Feb. 8, the DHEC director and some 20 nurses and assistants arrived to prepare. A few National Guardsmen set up the tables and chairs, and then welcomed and guided patient who arrived in the parking lot.
That day, 203 clients were vaccinated in six hours, and they are scheduled to return March 8 for their second dose. Of those, approximately half were neighborhood African Americans or family members from Florence.