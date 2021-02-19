Community Empowerment Center serves as DHEC vaccination site

The initial response was less than enthusiastic. Many people were wary of the vaccine. One woman had just lost her son to COVID-19 the prior week but was still afraid to take the vaccine. Most individuals they spoke with declined the vaccine. A handful of people signed up. They reached out to their own grandparents and elderly friends in the neighborhood, but the response was the same.

However, the team reflected together and resolved not to become discouraged. The next day, again in the cold rain, the team decided to return on its mission. The team also contacted local churches and, above all, kept knocking. One individual from the neighborhood, without prompting, sent a PSA to local radio stations.

Slowly, word of mouth spread. Several mornings later, the phone began to ring early, and it did not stop. Approximately 65 people signed up in one day. Friends contacted other family members, church friends and neighbors. One at a time and in pencil, the 105 slots targeting elders in the neighborhood were filled.