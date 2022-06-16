HENRY BADIE: A father’s good gifts

“If you then, evil (sinful by nature) as you are, know how to give good and advantageous gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven {perfect as He is} give what is good and advantageous to those who keep on asking Him.”

—Saint Matthews 7:11 (AMP)

Here we are on the eve of another event-filled and momentous Father’s Day celebration. I along with the millions of fathers look to be honored, loved and respected at least on this internationally recognized holiday. I, along with the rest of my brother fathers, always look forward to receiving good and useful gifts. However, most of us fathers know that the cards’ words and picture may change. The type, size and color may even be different. However, we will most likely hear from our family and friends the phrase that it’s the “thought and sentiment that counts.”

In today’s lesson text, we find the Master teaching on the elements and effectiveness of prayer. He offers them and us today a kind of formula for praying with the proper knowledge, understanding, commitment and persistence which may result in successful effects. In contrast, verses 9 and 10 lets us know that the response should be for our good and not for our hurt or harm. A stone in place of bread or a snake instead of a fish? Maybe the provider misunderstood or misinterpreted the good request and mistakenly gave the requester the wrong order. This can sometime happen unintentionally. Has anyone eaten at a local fast-food restaurant lately?

As the beginning of the verse states, we are by nature evil, imperfect and sinful beings that lovingly and knowingly give good gifts to our children. Sometimes they may or may not appreciate it but it does not take away the care and love we have toward them. However, God our Father has “much more” abilities, capacities and resources than we could or would ever imagine when it comes to giving us good gifts. “Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, it comes down from the Father of lights [the Creator and Sustainer of the heavens]. James 1:17 (AMP)

Therefore, this Father’s Day, fathers let us strive to give or pass on to our children the “good gifts” the Father gives to us every day. Gifts of love, joy, peace, mercy, sincerity and truth. Happy blessed Fathers Day!

