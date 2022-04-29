HENRY BADIE: A future and a hope

“For I know the plans I have for you, says The Lord. They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 (NLT)

Not too long ago while I was in my daily devotion and prayer time, the Lord led me to kneel instead of my usual sitting position. Therefore, being obedient to His will I immediately did what He said. As I began to pray, I was instructed to listen and pay attention to what He had to say in the lesson verse for today.

The 29th chapter of Jeremiah represents the prophet sending a letter to the residue of elders, priest, prophets and all the people that were carried away captive from Jerusalem to Babylon. His letter to those exiled gives to very important specifics to the way they should conduct their daily lives while in captivity. He also lets them know the amount of time they would be in their imprisonment, 70 years. Verse 10 says, “This is what the Lord says: You will be in Babylon for seventy years. But then I will come and do for you all the good things I have promised, and I will bring you home again.”

The word “For” grabbed my attention and it is said four times in this verse. As I continued to ponder and study this passage, He let me understand the moving into the future I must continue to move forward. Forward specifies the direction one is facing or traveling. It means to move onward, progress until you reach a successful conclusion or destination. Understand that it’s not just the direction, but also the way we move forward that makes the difference and our arrival to the desired destination. Moving F O R ward God said to those exiled people then and to us today that:

1) “For He knows the plans” his plans are accurate, defined and sure.

2) “He has For you” are personal, precise and perfect.

3) “For good” which are gracious, grand and glorious.

4) “Not For disaster” any destruction, despair and destitution.

F—Freely and Faithfully

O—Obediently and Orderly

R—Responsibly and Respectfully

Jeremiah, under the leading God, goes on to tell the exiles their future in Verse 12-14 which says, “In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me. I will be found by you,” says The Lord. “I will end your captivity and restore your fortunes. I will gather you out of the nations where I sent you and will bring you home again to you own land.” (NLT)

We live in times of wars, violence, economic collapses, family unrests, educational, political social and insecurities. Because of these conditions, I take our lesson scripture to heart every day. On September 16, 2016, I was blessed to be united in holy matrimony to a gifted and wonderful woman of God. That day she presented me with a ring that has the inscription Jeremiah 29:11. Now every time I think about living in a time of unsure futures and seemingly hopeless conditions, I twirl my ring around on my finger and begin to remember in whom my future and hope depends. Knowing His plans for our future can help us all get through those times we feel we are in bondage or in exile. Therefore, I encourage you to recognize and realize that our source of hope really lies in God. Hope and Peace!!

Henry Badie Jr., the pastor of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.

