HENRY BADIE: A still small voice

We often heard people tell us that they had been waiting for over a week. In this wait time, we kept our baggage in a small storage area, only going there to get clean clothes to change into after showering in the base gymnasium. On our third day, we heard a loud call for passengers desiring seats for travel, report to the service counter. The agent told us that there was a plane leaving for Germany and that there would be a better chance of getting a plane back to the states from that terminal.

I left my wife at the counter and hurried to get our bags from the storage. I was the only person in the area when I heard a voice say to me not to get on this plane, it was not for us. I looked all around thinking someone else was in there with me, but there wasn’t. Then I realized that it was the voice of The Lord saying not to leave yet. So, I returned to the counter and informed the agent that we would not be taking that flight. After telling my wife what I experienced with the Lord, we let the next people in line take our place. Subsequently we got a funny look and comment from the agent but we took a seat.