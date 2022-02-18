HENRY BADIE: A still small voice

“And he said, Go forth and stand upon the mount before the Lord. And, behold the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake: And after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”
I Kings 19:11 & 12 (KJV)
In today’s lesson, the prophet Elijah is in a period of great discouragement and distress. It’s in this time he experiences an encounter with God that changes the direction and perspective of his life.
God instructed him to stand and see three of the most powerful natural elements in the earth: wind, earthquake and fire. Each of these has tremendous sounds associated with them, but it’s the voice that makes the difference. Here is one of my many times I learned that not only hearing but obeying God’s still small voice changed the course of my life.
In June of 1992 while I was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Naples, Italy, my wife and I decided to come back to the states to attend our daughter’s high school graduation. We flew on a “space available basis” meaning we flew on a priority or first come, first served basis. The first leg of our trip took us to Rota, Spain, where we spent three days waiting for transportation to the United States.
We often heard people tell us that they had been waiting for over a week. In this wait time, we kept our baggage in a small storage area, only going there to get clean clothes to change into after showering in the base gymnasium. On our third day, we heard a loud call for passengers desiring seats for travel, report to the service counter. The agent told us that there was a plane leaving for Germany and that there would be a better chance of getting a plane back to the states from that terminal.
I left my wife at the counter and hurried to get our bags from the storage. I was the only person in the area when I heard a voice say to me not to get on this plane, it was not for us. I looked all around thinking someone else was in there with me, but there wasn’t. Then I realized that it was the voice of The Lord saying not to leave yet. So, I returned to the counter and informed the agent that we would not be taking that flight. After telling my wife what I experienced with the Lord, we let the next people in line take our place. Subsequently we got a funny look and comment from the agent but we took a seat.
In about an hour after the plane left, we heard that same loud voice from the desk saying that another plane was returning to the states and all that wanted to leave on this flight come to the counter. Ironically, a passenger plane that had brought military and civilian personnel over to the Persian Gulf area was ending its crew rest there in Rota. The pilot and crew stated that the plane’s next destination was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and they were willing to take anyone who wanted to go. This just happened to be my hometown. There was enough space for everyone waiting in the terminal to leave.
Today, like the three natural elements, we live in some boisterous, loud, and roaring times. That day I learned the importance of listening to and obeying God’s “still small voice.” It blessed my wife, me and everyone needing to travel forward. His voice has the power to direct and keep us always, for His Glory.
Henry Badie Jr., the pastor of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.