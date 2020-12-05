HENRY BADIE: Continue in hope

‘Faith is shows the reality of what we hope for; it is the evidence of things we cannot see.”
Hebrews 11:1 (NLT)
As we come to the close of a very difficult, dreadful and deadly year for many, I remembered one of my encouraging and strengthening passages of scripture.
Many times this verse and the entire eleventh chapter is taught and preached with the emphasis on the word “Faith.” The King James Version of the Bible begins this verse with “Now faith.” It seems to indicate the time a believer should operate in their faith — which is NOW! However, today I want to lift up the phrase “hope for” to bring emphases on the continuation until fulfillment of faith is manifested.
How many times have you heard someone say “I hope I can or will make it” or, “I’m just hoping and praying? Hope is defined as “a desire with anticipation and expectation of obtainment, fulfillment or success.” Whenever we hear or use the word “hope” it implies acting on or doing something with confidence, trust and reliability.
One of my past leaders, a bishop who has gone on to be with the Lord, use to say it like this: “If you don’t see it before you see it, you’ll never see it.” That’s faith until hope has reached a successful end.
Many things have happened this year that has caused so many individuals' hope to deteriorate, fade or even disappear. Starting at the beginning of this year we were attacked with a dreadful worldwide pandemic/virus called COVID-19. To date, this disease has affected, sickened and killed millions of people from all walks of life. It has been said that this illness is no respecter of persons and has biblical indications, suggestions and warnings of end-time prophecies.
Nationally, hope in our economic and electoral structures is failing because of an absence of stability in the political systems. Our hope has dwindled with the rise of violent crime and chaotic protests breaking out in many of our states, cities and towns.
It has declined even more with the seemingly increase of bigotry and racism in our society today. Finally, hope continues to drop because of the lack of respect for God, our neighbors and ourselves.
What has happened to the things hope is built on: trust, reliability and confidence? I believe that genuine hope can be restored only when the three pillars that support it are stabilized, not politicized, and recognized when we return to respecting God, one another and ourselves...
This past year, 2020, has shown to be extremely distressing and has caused some, even those that are strong in their faith, to feel down and hopeless while dealing with life’s everyday trials and troubles. Many have lost family, friends, associates, jobs and even good health.
It is not my intention to have my last article for the year end with a spirit of doom and gloom. Yet I believe hope still springs eternal and I encourage you not to lose heart by past and present situations that may cause you to quit or give up.
Finally, whenever hope in me starts to fade or is in doubt, I take comfort, peace and solace in Psalms 62:5 & 6 which says, “Let all that I am wait quietly before God, for my hope is in Him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress where I will not be shaken.” I admonish you to find hope in God’s word, through heartfelt prayer and fellowship with people of faith. Let us continue in hope for a brighter New Year. Have a merry Christmas and enjoy the holidays.
Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.
