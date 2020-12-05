HENRY BADIE: Continue in hope

Many things have happened this year that has caused so many individuals' hope to deteriorate, fade or even disappear. Starting at the beginning of this year we were attacked with a dreadful worldwide pandemic/virus called COVID-19. To date, this disease has affected, sickened and killed millions of people from all walks of life. It has been said that this illness is no respecter of persons and has biblical indications, suggestions and warnings of end-time prophecies.

Nationally, hope in our economic and electoral structures is failing because of an absence of stability in the political systems. Our hope has dwindled with the rise of violent crime and chaotic protests breaking out in many of our states, cities and towns.

It has declined even more with the seemingly increase of bigotry and racism in our society today. Finally, hope continues to drop because of the lack of respect for God, our neighbors and ourselves.

What has happened to the things hope is built on: trust, reliability and confidence? I believe that genuine hope can be restored only when the three pillars that support it are stabilized, not politicized, and recognized when we return to respecting God, one another and ourselves...