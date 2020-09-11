HENRY BADIE: Distracted destiny

“Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you. Mark out a straight path for your feet; stay on the safe path.”
Proverbs 4:25 & 26 (NLT)
In today’s lesson, the writer of the above verses as well as the entire chapter seems to stress the importance of focusing on the path of life we travel with reference to our everyday lives.
He lets us know where (straight ahead) and how (concentrate) on the things that are before us. Having our attention diverted to other things and not concentrating on what leads to our desired destination can prove to be very dangerous and costly.
For example, how often do we hear of people being distracted while driving? There are so many new amazing and modern vehicles on the market today. Almost all of them are equipped with so many wonderful gadgets, such as phones, satellite radio, TV, music and video devices. Each of them has the capability of distracting the driver’s concentration while driving. Traffic, along with road and weather conditions, also might contribute to the hazards they face while traveling to their end point.
Recent statistics have revealed that many distracted drivers have been injured or even killed because they lost control of their vehicles while operating them unsafely. Unfortunately, sometimes their passengers, or drivers of other vehicles as well as their passengers, are affected by a distracted drivers operating under dangerous driving practices. Therefore, anything or anyone that inhibits someone’s concentration to arrive at their desired destination should be avoided.
Despite the many distractions that are affecting our world and communities, we must not let them divert attention and take way our concentration of His plan and our life’s purpose. Understand that life is an everyday journey. We should all consider that we each have destiny, meaning and purpose. However, while on our way to our ultimate destination, we are warned to be aware of the pitfalls and distractions that can prevent our safe arrival to the final stop.
My faith in God and knowing that he has a plan and purpose for my life helps me write columns for this newspaper. Despite the many distractions, past and present, my destiny and His purpose for my life is clearly evident every day following Jeremiah 29:11, which says: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope” (NLT).
So many times in my few years of life on this earth, I have had my share of “distractions.” As a matter of fact, I believe I’m not alone when it comes to being distracted! Even while writing this article, I was constantly distracted from completing what I believe God wanted me to say to you today.
It is important to “look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you.” According to verse 26, He has helped me “mark out a straight path for my feet and I plan to stay on the safe path.”
Therefore, I encourage you to please be aware of the distractions while safely traveling on the path to your desired destiny.
Henry Badie Jr., the associate minister of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!