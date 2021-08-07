HENRY BADIE: Opportunities to do good

“So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up. Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone – especially those in the household of faith.”
— Galatians 6:9 & 10 (NLT)
Almost every day of our lives, we are presented opportunities to do something that may affect our lives in some way or another.
At some time or another in this journey called life, we have heard the phrase that begins “When opportunity knocks. …” There are times when we’ve had to consider either answering, not answering or ignoring the knock. However, whatever our response, there are always consequences, good or bad, to our course of action.
There are so many meaningful quotes concerning seeing and taking advantage of opportunities we are presented with on a daily basis in today’s society. One quote that I’ve recently read by an unknown writer from Quouteistan.com says, “When opportunity knocks, don’t let fear hold you back. Open the door and embrace the opportunity that has come forth.” To me this quote, along with our lesson text, speaks to two major obstacles to opportunity: paralyzing fear and complete acceptance.
One dictionary definition states that opportunity is “a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something.” According to this definition, opportunities can be based on conditions and situations that allows us the ability to change things for evil or good. In the above reference Bible verse, the Apostle Paul, writer of the book of Galatians, says opportunities should be used for doing good and not evil. With good being our primary thought in mind, we want to share from God’s eternal Word, the Bible, and consider what our attitudes toward the opportunities to doing good should be.
First, we should always be willing to give God thanks and sing praises to Him, Psalms 92:1(KJV). We must rest assured in knowing that good works begin, continue and finish with the help of God, Philippians 1:6 (NLT). His word to us is to remember that doing good works comes through humility and wisdom, James 3:13 (NLT).
Next, withholding doing good from people that can use help is not good, Proverbs 3:27 (NLT). However, trusting God and doing good can bring great benefits such as security and prosperity, Psalms 37:3(NLT). Jesus said that doing good by loving and praying for our enemies may make a difference in the relationships and lives of those that can mean harm, Matthew 5:44 (KJV).
In recent times we have heard of people taking the opportunity to do good in disastrous, tragic and suffering situations. All too often individuals have helped others they did not know just by understanding it was the right and good thing to do.
Apostle Paul concludes his statement by encouraging the Galatian church then and all of us now to find opportunities to do good to “everyone,” regardless of status or position in life. People of faith are especially to be mindful of looking for opportunities to do good to others in the faith. The golden rule says “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
To God be the Glory!
Henry Badie Jr., the pastor of Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, in Florence, is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact him and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.