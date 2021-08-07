HENRY BADIE: Opportunities to do good

“So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up. Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone – especially those in the household of faith.”

— Galatians 6:9 & 10 (NLT)

Almost every day of our lives, we are presented opportunities to do something that may affect our lives in some way or another.

At some time or another in this journey called life, we have heard the phrase that begins “When opportunity knocks. …” There are times when we’ve had to consider either answering, not answering or ignoring the knock. However, whatever our response, there are always consequences, good or bad, to our course of action.

There are so many meaningful quotes concerning seeing and taking advantage of opportunities we are presented with on a daily basis in today’s society. One quote that I’ve recently read by an unknown writer from Quouteistan.com says, “When opportunity knocks, don’t let fear hold you back. Open the door and embrace the opportunity that has come forth.” To me this quote, along with our lesson text, speaks to two major obstacles to opportunity: paralyzing fear and complete acceptance.