HENRY BADIE: Seasonal boundaries

For instance, in sports, boundaries are important in determining game conclusions, whether wins or losses. Boundaries can be indicated by recognized lines whether they are designated as end lines, goal lines or sidelines. Players in all sports are guided by how well they move or navigate in their sport established boundaries, because they can’t play baseball with a football and play basketball with a hockey puck.

For example, anyone who goes out of bounds, even by an inch, can be penalized and a play can be recalled. So many times I’ve heard people say that “it’s a game of inches.” The assigned referee(s) are the only ones who can make the call when it comes to boundary violations which can often prove to be very sad and costly in many cases. Boundary calls can make or break a game’s conclusion.

However, ordinary people must recognize the seasonal boundaries of life that can and will come our way. I believe that all of us at some time in our lives have experienced one or more boundaries. There have been times of tearing down and building up. Times of crying and laughing; grieving and dancing. We’ve had times of keeping and times when some things needed to be thrown away. Importantly in this moral, political and social seasonal time of life, it’s essential we recognize the time of being quiet and a time to speak up.