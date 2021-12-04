MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: ‘I’m on my way’

I’m sure we’ve all heard the song, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas!” You can tire yourself out just thinking about the Hop-a-long Boots and the Pistol that shoots, and trying to figure out the wishes of Barney and Ben because we already know about the walking talking dolls that are the wishes of Janice and Jen. WHEW!
The lyrics of the song truly display the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by having us bouncing from the five and ten to seeing the trees in the Grand Hotel AND the park as well. But I have to agree that the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be on your on front door.
Here at The Salvation Army it’s been looking a lot like Christmas since October. Angel Tree Applications, Toys, Kettles, Bells, Volunteers, Angel Trees, more Angel Tree applications, more toys, more bells, more volunteers, more Angels … you get the idea!
All of these things are an important part of the Christmas season. When you start hearing the bells and seeing the red kettles and the angels on the trees you know that the holidays are upon us and Christmas is almost here. But you can get so caught up with the business and the busy-ness of the season that the true meaning of Christmas can get lost in all glistening lights and candy canes.
Let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute. How many Christmas parties are you going to this month? How many Secret Santa gifts are you going to buy? How many cookies and gingerbread men are you going to bake … and eat? Don’t get me wrong. I love a good Christmas party and secret Santa … and you can look at me and see I like a good Christmas cookie … or three, but we get to a point when it’s too much.
How do you know when you’re at that point? When you’ve heard “The Little Drummer Boy” so many times you want to break his sticks. When you start rooting for the Grinch! When you want to shoot the partridge right out of the pear tree. And who really likes “Figgie Pudding” anyway?
When you start wanting to knock the Elf off the Shelf it’s time to get your Bible out and remind yourself what Christmas truly is all about:
The true meaning of Christmas is that to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. (Isaiah 9:6)
The true meaning of Christmas is that the Word became flesh and dwelt among us. (John 1:14)
The true meaning of Christmas is good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. (Luke 2:10-11)
Recently I received a letter from a man who is in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. He talks about how he finally has goals and how he is working the program and also how the program is working him. He shared that when his goals are clear and specific the better off he is. He said a goal is like a destination on a road map … If I don’t have my destination in sight … It’s easy to lose my way … so I’m on my way! Yes you are, dear friend … yes you are!
Enjoy the parties. Buy the gifts, and for goodness sake eat those cookies. And if you can, take an angel off a tree and bless a bell ringer. As we go through this Christmas season, may it be our goal to keep the true meaning of Christmas ever present in our hearts and minds. That’s my goal and I’m on my way. Join me?
Be Blessed and Be A Blessing!
Melissa A. Scott is a major with The Salvation Army in Florence.