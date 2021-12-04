MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: ‘I’m on my way’

Greetings, everyone! As Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching, let us give a prayer of thanksgiving: “Almighty God, of all mercies, Father, we, your unworthy servants, give you most humble and hearty thanks for all your goodness and loving kindness to us and to all men. We praise you for our creation, preservation, and all the blessings of this life. But above all, we thank you for your infinite love in the redemption of the world by our Lord Jesus Christ, for the means of grace and the hope of glory. And we pray, give us a due sense of all your mercies, that our hearts may be truly thankful, and that we may declare your praise, not only with our lips but in our lives. Amen.” (The Catholic Prayer Book)