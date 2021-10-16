MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Made for more

Survivor’s guilt. Google describes it as a particular kind of guilt that develops in people who have survived a life-threatening situation.
Survivors feel guilty that they survived when others died. It is also common in those who have survived medical traumas. For instance, those who have lived through an epidemic have described feelings of guilt related to their own survival while others, including friends or family died.
I have always believed in survivor’s guilt and had empathy for those going through it. But I don’t think I fully understood it … until now … when it came knocking at my door.
During this whole COVID crisis, my husband and I never stopped serving the communities we were in. We never stopped giving food. Never stopped meeting needs (to the best of our ability and finances). And even if it had to look a little different, we never stopped serving our church people. And we tried to serve as safely as possible.
We managed to stay COVID free for a year and half, and then the inevitable happened. A few weeks ago my husband and I got sick and tested positive for COVID-19. I have to admit that I was very much afraid of what the future was going to be. We both have friends and family who had it.
Some testing positive but never had symptoms while others lost their lives. Some are still facing issues and are fighting their way back to health. At the same time we were sick, we had a friend from another state in the hospital fighting for his life.
It was the longest 14 days, and to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever been so sick in my life. I won’t bore you with details, but it was not fun at all.
The first 10 or 11 days were the hardest, but around day 12, we were starting to feel a little better, so we went through boxes that were still unpacked. No judging! In one of the boxes I found a bracelet that was given to me at a women’s conference years earlier that said MADE FOR MORE.
Day 13 & 14 were good days. We were able to eat and drink more and started feeling stronger. We were looking forward to the next day, when we would be free to go back to work.
We woke up that morning feeling so blessed, so grateful, so happy. Life was good. The morning was filled with trying to catch up on emails and paperwork. It was a busy morning, but we were so glad to be there. We had made plans to have lunch with friends and then go back to work.
The feeling of joy that I had in the morning quickly turned into sorrow when I found out that my friend in another state had lost his battle with COVID. We had been sick during the same span of time, but on this day while we were meeting friends for lunch, he was looking into the eyes of his Savior … and that’s when Survivor’s Guilt came knocking at my door.
I cried out to God, “Why? Why didn’t you heal him, too?” And I heard that still small voice say, “Look at your bracelet.” Made For More. “But he was made for more, too!” And again I heard that still small voice, “He ran his race and he ran it well! He preached the sermons I needed him to preach. He touched the people I needed him to touch. And now is his time to rest.
“But you were made for more! You have more words of hope to speak. More hands to hold. More tears to shed. More hugs to give. More!”
And so I hold to these words in II Corinthians 7:11 (The Message):
“And now, isn’t it wonderful all the ways in which this distress has goaded you closer to God? You’re more alive, more concerned, more sensitive, more reverent, more human, more passionate, more responsible. Looked at from any angle, you’ve come out of this with purity of heart. And that is what I was hoping for in the first place when I wrote the letter.”
Rest well, my friend!
Be blessed and be a blessing!
Melissa A. Scott is a major with The Salvation Army in Florence.