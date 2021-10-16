MAJ. MELISSA SCOTT: Made for more

It was the longest 14 days, and to be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever been so sick in my life. I won’t bore you with details, but it was not fun at all.

The first 10 or 11 days were the hardest, but around day 12, we were starting to feel a little better, so we went through boxes that were still unpacked. No judging! In one of the boxes I found a bracelet that was given to me at a women’s conference years earlier that said MADE FOR MORE.

Day 13 & 14 were good days. We were able to eat and drink more and started feeling stronger. We were looking forward to the next day, when we would be free to go back to work.

We woke up that morning feeling so blessed, so grateful, so happy. Life was good. The morning was filled with trying to catch up on emails and paperwork. It was a busy morning, but we were so glad to be there. We had made plans to have lunch with friends and then go back to work.

The feeling of joy that I had in the morning quickly turned into sorrow when I found out that my friend in another state had lost his battle with COVID. We had been sick during the same span of time, but on this day while we were meeting friends for lunch, he was looking into the eyes of his Savior … and that’s when Survivor’s Guilt came knocking at my door.