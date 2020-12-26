MELISSA SCOTT: ‘Don’t put Jesus in a box’

Let me introduce myself, since this is my first time to submit a column.
My husband, Tim, and I transferred to the Florence Salvation Army (Pee Dee region) in June, and let me just say, we love it. I do have to admit that moving during the COVID pandemic, with all of its restrictions, was a little difficult, but we feel so blessed to be here.
One thing that I want you to know about me is that I love everything about the Christmas season. The “busy-ness” of shopping and preparing … Christmas carols … Christmas pajamas … Christmas lights … Christmas movies. …
When that little girl says, “Every time a bell rings, an Angel gets his wings,” Jimmy Stewart says, “That’s right! ‘Atta boy, Clarence. ‘Atta boy!” It gets me every year, and I do mean every year!
The one thing I do not like about the Christmas season is un-decorating and packing it all back up. I remember one year in particular when my youngest daughter was about 3. It was the first year she really seemed to take notice of “Christmas,” and she was fascinated with the plastic baby Jesus. If the baby wasn’t in the manger, I knew where it was.
Well, that Christmas came and went, and it was time for the dreaded un-decorating. Everything was packed away except for the yard Nativity scene, because there was no baby Jesus.
I finally found “the Babe” with my baby. She was heartbroken when I took Jesus from her little arms to pack him away. “Mommy! Don’t put Jesus in a box!” I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase, “Out of the mouth of babes.” Her words were loud and clear. I not only heard her words, but I heard her heart … and her heart spoke to mine.
Don’t put Jesus in a box. What a huge lesson that is for all of us. At Christmas time, we’re all about Sweet Baby Jesus. We love to sing Christmas carols like “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night” and (my personal favorite) “Away In A Manger.” We even have figurines of Santa kneeling before the newborn King.
But then it’s Dec. 26, and we put it all away, and for some we don’t think about Jesus until Easter. How sad is that?
Jesus came to be our Immanuel, which means “God with us.” God with us … all the time. Not just the few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not just at Easter. Not just at funerals, or weddings.
God. With. Us.
Now. And now. And still now. In line at the store wearing a hot mask, standing six feet from every other human. Sitting frustrated in your car, waiting to be called inside to your dentist appointment. Trying to concentrate at “Work” in your living room while your children try to concentrate at “School” at the other end of the couch.
You can put Jesus out of your mind, but you can’t put Him in a box. He is God with us. He doesn’t live in a box. He lives in our hearts.
I have another favorite Christmas carol that says,
Thou didst leave Thy throne and Thy kingly crown
When Thou camest to earth for me;
But in Bethlehem’s home was there found no room
For Thy holy nativity.
O come to my heart, Lord Jesus;
There is room in my heart for Thee.
To finish the story I began earlier (in case you wondered), I gave the baby Jesus back to my 3-year-old that year. He never went back in the box.
Where does He live at your house?
Be blessed and be a blessing.
Melissa A. Scott is a major with The Salvation Army in Florence.