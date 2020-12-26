MELISSA SCOTT: ‘Don’t put Jesus in a box’

Let me introduce myself, since this is my first time to submit a column.

My husband, Tim, and I transferred to the Florence Salvation Army (Pee Dee region) in June, and let me just say, we love it. I do have to admit that moving during the COVID pandemic, with all of its restrictions, was a little difficult, but we feel so blessed to be here.

One thing that I want you to know about me is that I love everything about the Christmas season. The “busy-ness” of shopping and preparing … Christmas carols … Christmas pajamas … Christmas lights … Christmas movies. …

When that little girl says, “Every time a bell rings, an Angel gets his wings,” Jimmy Stewart says, “That’s right! ‘Atta boy, Clarence. ‘Atta boy!” It gets me every year, and I do mean every year!

The one thing I do not like about the Christmas season is un-decorating and packing it all back up. I remember one year in particular when my youngest daughter was about 3. It was the first year she really seemed to take notice of “Christmas,” and she was fascinated with the plastic baby Jesus. If the baby wasn’t in the manger, I knew where it was.