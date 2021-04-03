MELISSA SCOTT: He anoints my head with oil

In Luke 7: 36-38, we hear of a woman who is in tears because of her sins. She breaks a jar of costly perfume (fragrant oil) and pours it on Christ’s feet. She anointed Him with her oils and her tears. Her life was as broken as the jar.

In the 23rd Psalm we read, “He anoints my head with oil.” I never really understood the parallel between my head and anointing with oil until I looked further into the relationship between the shepherd and the sheep.

Sheep tend to get their head caught in briars and sometimes die trying to set themselves free. Flies will fly around their heads to lay eggs in their nostrils, and when they hatch it causes them extreme irritation and pain. They’ll bang their head on the ground or a tree trying to get relief from the torment. The most serious cases can lead to blindness and even death.

The shepherd, in caring for the sheep, will anoint their whole head with oil. This brings calm and a chance to heal. Then there is peace. The oil gives a barrier of protection to what is trying to destroy the sheep.

What thoughts enter you mind that cause you torment? Are you struggling to find peace in these days only to have your head (and heart) filled with worries and uncertainties? Have you asked the Good Shepherd to anoint your head with oil? To protect your thoughts so you will have peace.