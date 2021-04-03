MELISSA SCOTT: He anoints my head with oil

In the past few years, essential oils have become very popular. Many people say that they can lift your mood and make you feel better just by smelling their fragrance.
It is a true fact that your sense of smell is closely related to memory (I know this true because it was a question on Trivial Pursuit!). That is why the smell of cinnamon, like in a fresh-baked apple pie, makes you think of Grandma’s kitchen or the smell of pine takes you back to camping trips in the woods.
We tend to think that the use of essential oils, or aromatherapy, is a pretty new trend, but actually it’s been around for thousands of years since the Egyptians first burned incense made from aromatic woods, herbs and spices. And today it has grown into a $12 billion global business.
Here are just a few oils and their benefits:
Bergamot can be used for healing the skin and reducing anxiety.
Chamomile relieves colds, fever and nausea.
Lavender is calming and induces sleep.
Eucalyptus is a topical pain reliever and decongestant.
Frankincense can reduce stress and enhance your mood.
The Bible has many references of aromatic plants, aromatic oils and anointing oils, such as frankincense and myrrh, that were used from everything from anointing and purifying a person or an object to camouflaging foul odors. They were used for healing, and also at the birth of a baby and in the preparation of a body for burial.
In Luke 7: 36-38, we hear of a woman who is in tears because of her sins. She breaks a jar of costly perfume (fragrant oil) and pours it on Christ’s feet. She anointed Him with her oils and her tears. Her life was as broken as the jar.
In the 23rd Psalm we read, “He anoints my head with oil.” I never really understood the parallel between my head and anointing with oil until I looked further into the relationship between the shepherd and the sheep.
Sheep tend to get their head caught in briars and sometimes die trying to set themselves free. Flies will fly around their heads to lay eggs in their nostrils, and when they hatch it causes them extreme irritation and pain. They’ll bang their head on the ground or a tree trying to get relief from the torment. The most serious cases can lead to blindness and even death.
The shepherd, in caring for the sheep, will anoint their whole head with oil. This brings calm and a chance to heal. Then there is peace. The oil gives a barrier of protection to what is trying to destroy the sheep.
What thoughts enter you mind that cause you torment? Are you struggling to find peace in these days only to have your head (and heart) filled with worries and uncertainties? Have you asked the Good Shepherd to anoint your head with oil? To protect your thoughts so you will have peace.
This Easter, this Resurrection Sunday, look to the Good Shepherd, who was also the sacrificial Lamb, to anoint your head and heart with oil. His oil protects, heals and brings peace.