MELISSA SCOTT: See Me

Friends, there are people all around us who feel so overwhelmed by their circumstances that they feel invisible and they’re crying out, “See Me”! See Me, not just my homelessness. See Me, not my addiction. See Me, not my poverty. See Me, not my depression. See Me, not my financial struggles. See Me, not just the color of my skin. See Me!

I love to study of the names of God. During the Christmas season we think about Emmanuel, God with us. But in Genesis 16:13 we read about El Roi, which means the God of seeing. The God who opens our eyes. The God who sees me. This name is only found once in the Bible. When Hagar is in the wilderness after fleeing Sarai, God sees her and protects her.

And that same God, that same El Roi, sees us. When we feel invisible, He sees us. When we feel alone, He sees us. When we’re overwhelmed, He sees us. When we’re sick, He sees us. When we don’t have enough money to pay the rent, He sees us. When our car breaks down, when we argue with our children, El Roi — He sees me.

Emmanuel is not “God over there,” it is “God with us.” El Roi is not just “God who sees,” He is “God who sees me.” It’s personal. It’s a relationship. What sweet comfort in knowing that He sees me. And He sees you.