MELISSA SCOTT: See Me

It’s February already. The month of LOVE.
I remember as a child making my Valentine Box for school and buying or making Valentines for all of the kids in my class, making sure I checked the list so I wouldn’t miss anybody. I also remember searching through all of those little paper hearts to find the perfect one for that “special” valentine. What a fun memory!
As I got a little older, I became painfully aware that everyone didn’t get valentines or candy or flowers. That for some, Feb. 14th was just another day. Just another day to miss a loved one. Just another day of wishing that “my prince (or princess) will come.” Just another day of feeling lonely in a crowded room. Just another day.
Don’t get me wrong. I love Valentine’s Day. I love hearts. I love flowers. I even love that little “nekkid” angel baby that flies around with the bow and arrow.
I know the joy that you feel when you receive the little valentine that your child made in class and I know the excitement you feel when you get that valentine gift from that special someone. I’ve tasted the sweetness of valentine chocolates.
I’ve also tasted the bitterness of that first Valentine’s Day after losing a spouse and the loneliness feeling so heavy that you feel like you’ll disappear.
There’s a medication that you see advertised on television with the catch phrase “See Me.” The people in the commercial want so much for those around them to see them and not just their condition.
Friends, there are people all around us who feel so overwhelmed by their circumstances that they feel invisible and they’re crying out, “See Me”! See Me, not just my homelessness. See Me, not my addiction. See Me, not my poverty. See Me, not my depression. See Me, not my financial struggles. See Me, not just the color of my skin. See Me!
I love to study of the names of God. During the Christmas season we think about Emmanuel, God with us. But in Genesis 16:13 we read about El Roi, which means the God of seeing. The God who opens our eyes. The God who sees me. This name is only found once in the Bible. When Hagar is in the wilderness after fleeing Sarai, God sees her and protects her.
And that same God, that same El Roi, sees us. When we feel invisible, He sees us. When we feel alone, He sees us. When we’re overwhelmed, He sees us. When we’re sick, He sees us. When we don’t have enough money to pay the rent, He sees us. When our car breaks down, when we argue with our children, El Roi — He sees me.
Emmanuel is not “God over there,” it is “God with us.” El Roi is not just “God who sees,” He is “God who sees me.” It’s personal. It’s a relationship. What sweet comfort in knowing that He sees me. And He sees you.
El Roi is also God who opens our eyes, so this Valentine’s Day when you are enjoying time with that special someone or reflecting on Valentine’s Days gone by, open your eyes to see the people in our community that feel invisible, smile or say hello to someone you’ve never met. Really. See them.