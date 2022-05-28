MICHELLE LAW-GORDON: The World Needs Love!

Over the course of about five weeks, national, state and local news headlines have been flooded with stories of deaths related to senseless acts of violence involving guns. My mind is perplexed and my heart aches.

On the heels of Good Friday, Resurrection Sunday, and Mother’s Day, we should be celebrating high school and college graduations, but instead families are mourning the loss of loved ones, some not old enough to have had a care in the world and far too young to have died.

I am appalled by the response, or lack thereof, of elected officials, civic leaders, and the community at large. I am equally disappointed in the faith community who has remained silent in the face of so much evil. Every now and then, when a shooting occurs, there will be a neighborhood prayer vigil or a peaceful protest march, but those are simply moments that produce no real movement because they lack momentum. In most instances, the events are one and done, although they are designed to serve as acts of solidarity, or a time to bring awareness to the issue.

There are annual “Stop the Violence” events or days of remembrance like the one hosted by my family in honor of my baby brother who was murdered three years ago, but the impact is minimal. People show up, eat free food, listen to good music and hang out with good people, but nothing changes. People will march down the streets carrying banners and signs with messages demanding their solution to the issue be adopted. They will stand on the steps of government buildings in protest and they will stand in a neighbor’s yard to offer prayers, but the death tolls continue to rise.

It seems as though we have become numb and can no longer feel the impact these occurrences, as though they are just mishaps, but a normal part of life. Gun violence is taking the nation by storm. Right here in Florence, South Carolina, over the course of just a few weeks, several young men lost their lives.

In just the month of April, it seems the shootings won’t stop.

On April 12th, the news reported two Florence residents, both 27 years old, were killed after an altercation inside a car led to a gunfight. The weekend leading up to April 25 was labeled “Bloody Weekend.”

On April 23rd, the news reported that a “teenager was dead after a shooting early Saturday on Philadelphia Place in Florence, South Carolina.” This shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old young man. On April 24, a 37-year-old Florence resident was shot and killed after refusing to give someone a ride.

On this same weekend, an 11-year-old lost his life when he was fatally shot during a dispute between two men, both under the age of 40, in the Scranton area. This same weekend claimed the life of a 32-year-old Florentine, who also died after being shot. During this same weekend, a 17-year-old high school senior who was an all-around senior athlete at South Florence High School was killed during a shooting in Myrtle Beach. I am saddened by the occurrences of two mass shootings over this past week.

This past Saturday, ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. And, then on Tuesday, at least 19 students and 2 adults were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Senseless acts of gun violence completed by careless individuals continue to take this nation and the city and county of Florence, South Carolina, by storm!

None of these persons died as a result of AIDS, diabetes, a heart attack or a stroke. They did not die as a result of a car accident, an accidental overdose or the use of any type of illicit or illegal drugs. They did not die as the result of an accident on the job or some type of criminal domestic violence, but all of these people died as a result of senseless acts of gun violence. So much death, but the community of faith has seemingly remained silent.

We constantly call for institutional and individual responsibility and action from our national, state and local government officials and yes, there is work that they need to do. We call for the schools to be fair and equitable and to protect our children and yes, there is work that they need to do! But, where is the church, the community of faith?

I believe the solution to this issue will be tribunal. The governmental (elected and appointed officials and entities have a role to play; our school system, the educators, guidance counselors and those in authority have a role to place; and the community of faith, too, has a responsibility. As a matter of fact, we should be leading the way.

We cannot undo what’s already been done, but we can change the trajectory of our future. What the world needs now is love! The answer is found in the good book I read daily. There is a passage that commands these words: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind … Love your neighbor as yourself.” The church/community of faith must exemplify this love and we must saturate our communities, our state and this great nation with it.

Today, I encourage those who profess to be a part of the church/the community of faith to spread the love. I encourage readers to dig deep into your inner being and find the love of God within yourself. Dig past the pain. Work past the problems. Go beyond the hate and find the love that God has placed deep into your heart and obey the command to love.

Gun laws have their place, but what the world needs now is LOVE!

Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.