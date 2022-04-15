MICHELLE LAW-GORDON: Your works speak for you

There is a gospel song that comes to mind that may be familiar to some, foreign to others. The title/lyrics make the following statement: “May the works I’ve done speak for me.”

Former baseball player Sam Ewing suggests, “Hard work spotlights the character of people…” The Good Book (Holy Bible) which serves as my blueprint for living declares, “Faith without works is dead.” It further suggests we are to “Let our lights shine, that men might see our good works and glorify our Father in Heaven.”

What do your works say about you?

Did you know that when your works bless others, it glorifies God? Whether it’s feeding the hungry, whispering a prayer, speaking encouraging words, singing inspirational songs, or simply giving a smile, every time you share yourself with others in a positive way, it brings glory to God. These works happen both inside and outside the four walls of the buildings we refer to as the church.

Inside these church buildings, these works can be seen through an usher who greets you as you enter and leads you to your seat; the choir members who minister through music; or perhaps, the Christian educators who teach Bible study and/or Sunday school lessons. These works might also be seen in the deacon who sends up those powerful and uplifting prayers on Sunday morning, or the trustees who handle the finances of the church with integrity.

Outside the church, these works can be seen in our homes, on our jobs, and in our communities—or at least they should. They are seen in the mother who does not send her children to church, but she takes them and attends along with them. They are seen in the father who is faithful to his wife and diligent in providing for his family. These works are seen in the school bus drivers, teachers, managers, and co-workers who treat others as they would like to be treated. And they are seen in the politicians, preachers and civic leaders through their service to God and in their communities.

But what do these works say?

As I reflected upon this idea of works, my mind began to ponder and one person quickly came to mind. Over the course of this past year, I cannot tell you the number of funerals I have either preached or been a part of, but what I find most interesting is, this person was also in attendance and participating in at least 90% of these funerals with me. She served as the soloist, sometimes singing two songs during the service. That person is Gracie Holiday Myers and she is one of the best singers I know. She sings with power, clarity and authority — and she sings under the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

My family has had several deaths over the course of the past few years and I believe, in addition to Pastors Eddie Davis and Terry Law, Gracie sang at most of those funerals. My husband passed away five years ago and Gracie sang at his funeral. My sister passed away a month ago and she sang at her funeral as well. Then, less than two weeks following my sister’s death, my friend lost her daughter, and once again, we called upon Gracie to sing. Without reservation, she said yes. There have been days when she sang at two or three funerals, sometimes for families she did not know and over people she had never met. Yet, Gracie ministered to those families in their time of sorrow.

Music has the power to engage our minds and soothe our souls. It has the power to heal our broken hearts and bind up our wounds. It has the power to comfort us when we are grieving and to encourage us when we are feeling down and out. Music connects us to God in ways sermons sometimes do not and Gracie readily and unselfishly shares her ministry through music.

It my belief that while Gracie is often called upon to sing at funerals, she seldom receives compensation for doing so. In some instances, it might be because people do not offer; but on most occasions, it is because Gracie refuses to accept payment. I know this because on the aforementioned occurrences, she refused to accept payment of any kind from me. Gracie doesn’t sing to bring attention to herself, but instead out of her love for God and his people. She is the epitome of one who serves as the salt of the earth and light of the world. She uses her talents to glorify God, letting her light shine upon the lives of those who hurting, sometimes at their darkest and lowest points in life. Gracie is indeed a visible presence of our invisible God.

Have you ever been encouraged because of a song you heard someone singing? Every time I hear the melodious, anointed voice of Gracie Myers, I am blessed. I echo the sentiments of the hymnologist who penned the lyrics, “Over my head, I hear music in the air. There must be a God somewhere.” Today, I dedicate this editorial to psalmist Gracie Holiday Myers for her service to God and community through the ministry of music. There are others I also owe a thanks, but I’m setting today aside for her. Perhaps you don’t know Gracie, but you know someone else in your faith community whose works speak for them. Maybe they don’t sing, but they cook, they smile, they clean… they serve! Take time today and in the coming days to tell them thank you.

How are you serving? What do YOUR works say about you?

Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.com.