MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Celebrate through love!

The month of February has been set aside as a month for several observances. We celebrate the Super Bowl, President’s Day, Valentine’s Day and African American/Black History. While the first three are generally one-day observances, Black History is to be celebrated for the entire month.
Those who celebrate the Super Bowl will more than likely enjoy sports, while those who observe President’s Day are probably government employees. Valentine’s Day is the day set aside to celebrate love, and Black/African American History Month is set aside to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans.
What, if anything, do these observances have in common? I would suggest the commonality is that each one celebrates an appreciation for someone or something other than ourselves. This would explain why one “might” receive more attention than another – it’s subjective. If one does not understand, appreciate or see value in something, it is not likely that he/she will want to celebrate it, which I would suggest might be the case for Black History Month, in the eyes of some people for varied reasons.
As I stated at the onset, Black History Month is set aside to be celebrated for the entire month. As a 52-year-old African American, I appreciate the opportunity to be celebrated, however, in some ways, this seems to contradict solid biblical principles. After all, “there is but one race and that is the human race.” Galatians 3:28 reassures us of this when we read, “there is neither Jew nor Gentile. ...”
Those who are a part of the community of faith have been fully united with everyone else who is in Christ and all are equal (sons and daughters) in God’s eyes. Yet, it seems we are still operating as “separate, but equal,” rather than as “one body” in Christ. Even if you are not a Bible reader, the Declaration of Independence supports this in that it states “all men are created equal.”
Why must we set aside a particular month for African American History, Asian American & Pacific Islanders, Native American History and other ethnic observances when ALL of us are Americans? “History” should be celebrated all year long, yet society has forced our hand, so we seek ways to liberate and celebrate our unrecognized and sometimes overlooked achievements.
It is unfortunate, but right now, the monthly celebrations are necessary because without them, a part of America’s History is buried beneath racism, civil unrest, biases and ignorance.
The community of faith has a responsibility to serve as the salt of the earth and the light of the world. We are to be the change agents ... the trend setters ... the trailblazers ... the influencers. We must not conform to the world’s standards but instead be transformed by the renewing of our minds.
The community of faith must begin to see one another through the eyes of God.
We must fix that which has been broken and seek to heal wounded hearts and set captives free.
February is known as Black History Month, but for many people it’s also known as the month to celebrate love. How better can we celebrate than by loving one another? “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul. ... Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matt 22:37-40)
Love is an action word, and it is time for the community of faith to fully operate in the love of God. When we do this, racism will be erased, eliminating the need for observances that keep us “separate but equal” and instead unite us as “one nation, under God, indivisible.”
As we bring Black History Month to a close, I challenge the community of faith to love like you never have before by being the change you want to see and holding those whom we allow to lead us accountable to do the same.
Let us operate in Faith, Hope and Love, realizing that the greatest of these is Love!
Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.