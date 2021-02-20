MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Celebrate through love!

The month of February has been set aside as a month for several observances. We celebrate the Super Bowl, President’s Day, Valentine’s Day and African American/Black History. While the first three are generally one-day observances, Black History is to be celebrated for the entire month.

Those who celebrate the Super Bowl will more than likely enjoy sports, while those who observe President’s Day are probably government employees. Valentine’s Day is the day set aside to celebrate love, and Black/African American History Month is set aside to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans.

What, if anything, do these observances have in common? I would suggest the commonality is that each one celebrates an appreciation for someone or something other than ourselves. This would explain why one “might” receive more attention than another – it’s subjective. If one does not understand, appreciate or see value in something, it is not likely that he/she will want to celebrate it, which I would suggest might be the case for Black History Month, in the eyes of some people for varied reasons.