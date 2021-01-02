MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: Forgetting, remembering, moving forward

Whew! It is now 2021, and we are still here. In the words of well-known artists, The Winans, “Millions didn’t make it, but I was one of the ones who did.”

So much has happened. Life has happened and deaths have happened. Some joy has happened and some pain has happened. Some good things have happened and some not so good things have happened, but through it all, I made it. WE made it!

Now as we begin this new year, where do we go from here and how do we get there? I contend that there is only one way to go, and that is forward. And, if there’s any chance at moving forward, we have to be willing to leave some things behind.

In other words, there are some things and perhaps some people that will simply need to be forgotten. Forbes suggests that “2020 will go down in the history books as the year that we would all like to forget.” We would like to forget that there ever was a pandemic, but we can’t, because it’s still here, and its impact reaches far and wide. It has affected the mental health and well-being of some people, while it has literally snatched the lives of others.