MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: God is in charge!

Although 2020 began as what was believed to be the year of perfect vision, it certainly isn’t ending that way.
Several issues claimed the attention of the American people, including health care and COVID-19, immigration, climate change, police reform, foreign policy and others, but I don’t think any issue has claimed more attention than the 2020 elections.
Whether we speak of the local, state or national elections, many Americans, including those who make up the faith communities, have conflicting views concerning the outcomes. While some are encouraged, others are deeply troubled and conflicted.
This reminds me of the 2008 local and national elections. Florence’s mayoral Democratic primary was decided by one vote, which declared the challenger as the winning candidate. This declaration led to protests, a recount, lengthy hearings and an appellant court decision that upheld the results.
The 2008 presidential race was no less contentious. I can still remember where I was and how it felt. I was a quarter of the way through Commissioned Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base. The student population, which consisted of chaplains, health professionals, judge advocates and scholarship recipients, were all gathered in the breakroom, where the television was airing the election results.
There were no verbal declarations, but there was an unnerving mix of trauma and elation that was tangible. Although invisible to the naked eye, it filled the room and was felt by all. There was a profound sense of silent enthusiasm and numb disbelief as America elected its first Black president who would serve as a symbol of limitless hope for some and not-so-pleasant symbolisms I dare not cite by others.
Regardless of which side of these views you sit, there is cause for concern. If we are not careful, the extreme political climate of this country will tempt us to adapt and adjust to its hostile rhetoric and dehumanizing tones, rendering us indistinguishable from the world.
Have we forgotten who we are? While we live in this world, we cannot be “of” this world. We are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. We must be the change we want to see, exemplify the love we want to receive and gain the right perspective of who really is in charge.
In my previous column, I challenged you to operate with an attitude of faith. Faith, meaning For All I Trust Him – Him, meaning God! Where have you placed your faith? When you fill in the blank, what does your H stand for?
As I reflect upon both the local and national elections that occurred in 2008 and following 2008, many of us voted in faith, but our H didn’t represent HIM (God). Our H represented him (male candidate) or perhaps her (female candidate) in both races. For all we trusted our candidate of choice to make our lives better once he/she was elected. We put our trust in a human being, believing that they would take full control and change our destiny.
Anytime we place our faith in humanity, we lose sight of the sovereignty of God. We become consumed with sorrow, contention and despair, and if we are not careful, we will lose hope. We become anxious and forget about the promises of God.
Whether your candidate of choice won or lost the election, I want to encourage you to keep your heart and your mind focused on God. Florence could only elect one mayor, and the United States could only elect one president, so even if the winner was not your candidate of choice, now that the candidate is in office, rest assured that candidate is not only there to serve those who voted for him/her, but that candidate must serve the whole.
Not only that, you must know that regardless of who won the election, God is still in charge and He does all things well. I am reminded of something that occurred more than 2,000 years ago. Some chose Barabbas while others chose Jesus. God had the last word then, and He still has the last word now.
Things will not always go as you plan for them to go, but there is a man who made plans for your life before you we were born. Those plans are “to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you hope and a future” (Jer. 29:11). That Man has the whole world in His hands and He is working things out for our good. Don’t lose heart. Don’t lose hope. Don’t throw in the towel. And don’t you dare give up.
Don’t put your trust in a candidate; put your trust in Christ. Don’t put your trust in humanity; put your trust in the divine one. Don’t put your trust in the election or your vote but in the everlasting Father who gives us victory!
My friends, as we transition to new local and national leadership, respect and support your new leaders, but put your trust in God, because HE and He alone is in charge!
Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.
