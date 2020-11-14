MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: God is in charge!

Regardless of which side of these views you sit, there is cause for concern. If we are not careful, the extreme political climate of this country will tempt us to adapt and adjust to its hostile rhetoric and dehumanizing tones, rendering us indistinguishable from the world.

Have we forgotten who we are? While we live in this world, we cannot be “of” this world. We are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. We must be the change we want to see, exemplify the love we want to receive and gain the right perspective of who really is in charge.

In my previous column, I challenged you to operate with an attitude of faith. Faith, meaning For All I Trust Him – Him, meaning God! Where have you placed your faith? When you fill in the blank, what does your H stand for?

As I reflect upon both the local and national elections that occurred in 2008 and following 2008, many of us voted in faith, but our H didn’t represent HIM (God). Our H represented him (male candidate) or perhaps her (female candidate) in both races. For all we trusted our candidate of choice to make our lives better once he/she was elected. We put our trust in a human being, believing that they would take full control and change our destiny.