MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: ‘In sickness and in health’

Although the words spoken at a wedding can vary depending upon religious beliefs or lack thereof, culture, and personal preferences, there are five words that are recited more often than not: “in sickness and in health.” I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed an exchange of vows that did not include these words.
These words describe the nature of the commitment made between two persons as they pledge their love for one another and vow to stay together and honor each other as long as they live. They vow to stay together whether they remain healthy or one of them becomes ill. until they are separated by death.
I don’t know of any earthly relationship that is more intimate or more sacred than that of husband and wife, yet, I have witnessed the impact sickness can have on this union. I have seen some marriages grow stronger as a result of an illness, while others were torn apart. I have observed spouses who remained faithful to their union throughout a terminal illness until their spouse’s demise, while I have also witnessed others who forsook their marriage, and became involved in extramarital affairs or anything that made them feel better, as their spouses battled their sicknesses alone. They sought unhealthy distractions for comfort, leaving their spouses comfortless. They succumbed to alcohol, drugs, inappropriate relationships, questionable behaviors, and a form of selective amnesia. They forgot or simply abandoned their vows.
Have you ever given thought to what these words would mean in the community of faith as it relates to your relationship with your God? Oftentimes, in the Christian faith, Jesus is referred to as the bridegroom and I don’t think this is by coincidence. I believe it to be intentional. After the exchange of vows at a wedding, the bride and groom are said to become one. In fact, more often than not, the wife takes on her husband’s last name to signify this union. Isn’t this also the case with us? Once we become a part of our respective communities of faith, we take on our faith group’s name—Christian, Catholic, Bahá’í, Muslim, Jew, Buddhist etc. And, just as we do in our marital relations, this union is to honored “in sickness and in health.” Unfortunately, there are times when the vows we make in our marital relationships or the commitment we make to God are broken. In some instances, the spouse became an adulterer, and in the faith, the believer became an idolator.
While I am a not an expert of what this means for other religious groups, I have my own thoughts as to what this means in the life of a Christian. My friends, God is committed to remaining with us in sickness and in health and we must be careful to not become idolators. In sickness, it is Jehovah Rapha, the God who heals, who his able to make us well, but many of us will never experience this healing power because we are committed to our relationship with God when we are in good health, but the moment we become sick, or someone we love becomes sick, we forsake or abandon our vows. We lose faith in God and no longer trust him. We become distracted seeking others rather than relying solely upon God, but to TRUST God is to Totally Rely upon him Under Stress and Trial. God is not only present and working in our lives when we are in good health, he is also there when we are sick.
As a Christian, I am committed to honoring my relationship with Jesus (God) in sickness and in health. What about you? In a time when there is so much uncertainty, the one thing you can be sure of is that God is the same yesterday, today and forever more. He does not change. Through sickness and in health, we must walk by faith and not by what we see or experience. To walk by faith is to declare, whether I am sick or in good health, my FAITH is in God. For All I Trust Him. God has guaranteed us He will be with us always even to the end of the world(Matt. 28:20). So, on those days when you can’t sense His presence, I encourage you to depend on on this truth. Stay with God, because God will stay with you. Honor your relationship with God with the fruit of your lips, your mind, body and soul.
Honor him with the fruit of your lips by continuously giving him praise and witnessing to others of his goodness.
Honor him with your mind by setting aside time to read his Word constantly and meditate in his presence
Honor him with your bodies (his temple) by maintaining adequate rest and sleep, a healthy diet and exercise
Honor him with your soul by accepting him as your personal Lord and Savior and uniting with a community of believers who will motivate you and hold you accountable.
In sickness and in health, just as he was with our ancestors, the Lord will be with us. God knows your situation. Cast your cares upon him because he cares for you! (1 Pet 5:7) He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wombs.(Ps 147:3)
Michelle M. Law-Gordon is the pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence. She is a member of the Morning News’ Faith & Values Advisory Board. Contact her and other board members at fvboard@florencenews.