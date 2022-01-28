MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON: ‘In sickness and in health’

Have you ever given thought to what these words would mean in the community of faith as it relates to your relationship with your God? Oftentimes, in the Christian faith, Jesus is referred to as the bridegroom and I don’t think this is by coincidence. I believe it to be intentional. After the exchange of vows at a wedding, the bride and groom are said to become one. In fact, more often than not, the wife takes on her husband’s last name to signify this union. Isn’t this also the case with us? Once we become a part of our respective communities of faith, we take on our faith group’s name—Christian, Catholic, Bahá’í, Muslim, Jew, Buddhist etc. And, just as we do in our marital relations, this union is to honored “in sickness and in health.” Unfortunately, there are times when the vows we make in our marital relationships or the commitment we make to God are broken. In some instances, the spouse became an adulterer, and in the faith, the believer became an idolator.

While I am a not an expert of what this means for other religious groups, I have my own thoughts as to what this means in the life of a Christian. My friends, God is committed to remaining with us in sickness and in health and we must be careful to not become idolators. In sickness, it is Jehovah Rapha, the God who heals, who his able to make us well, but many of us will never experience this healing power because we are committed to our relationship with God when we are in good health, but the moment we become sick, or someone we love becomes sick, we forsake or abandon our vows. We lose faith in God and no longer trust him. We become distracted seeking others rather than relying solely upon God, but to TRUST God is to Totally Rely upon him Under Stress and Trial. God is not only present and working in our lives when we are in good health, he is also there when we are sick.