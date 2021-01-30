MIKE HENDERSON: A day off – or the grace of doing nothing at all

Even for Christians, we schedule worship in the morning, then try to squeeze in four or five things in the afternoon, then bring our children back to church in the evening for fellowship times.

We do not have a Sabbath, a day of rest anymore. Or if we do, we let it take the place of a time of gathering for worship, prayer, study and fellowship with other Christians.

Jesus once said, “Man was not made for the Sabbath, the Sabbath was made for man.” But gradually we’ve turned it into just another day, like any other day.

Is it any wonder that stress levels among us are higher than ever? Does it surprise you that families fall apart, and that though we have more activities than ever before, we seem to get less done?

As we progress through this new year, let me encourage you to continue in worship and other things for your spiritual growth.

Let me also encourage you to also carve out time for a Sabbath. A true Sabbath.

There is grace in doing nothing at all.

Michael B. Henderson is the minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Florence and a member of the Morning News' Faith & Values Advisory Board.