MIKE HENDERSON: Blessed to be a blessing

“I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.” —Genesis 12:2

We were sitting around the small hunting clubhouse out in the woods near the rural church I served. We ate food that had been grown or hunted by the men and women of the club. After a magnificent feast, we talked about the leftover food.

The conversation went to the fact that we threw away so much food from our gardens and farms and from hunting. And there were people in the nearby town who went to bed hungry most nights. We decided to do something about it. We had, after all, been blessed with more than we could ever eat.

Soon we had a plan. A small barn would be used to gather all the crops we could not eat. The soup kitchen and food pantry in the nearby town was contacted and they would come out once a week and empty the barn, delivering the food to those in need. And when hunters took meat to the local processing house, they would designate a certain amount to go to the soup kitchen and food pantry. The processors donated their time for this.

Within a few weeks we had all the kinks worked out and people were being fed. While there are still some hungry people in that town, there are fewer than before.

As with Abraham, God blessed us so we could bless others. How about you?

Michael Henderson, a retired United Methodist minister, enjoys serving as pastor of Brown’s Chapel and Vox Memorial United Methodist Churches.