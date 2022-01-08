MIKE HENDERSON: Improving the paths we walk

When Johnathan sees the broken glass, without breaking much of his stride, he bends over, picks it up, and deposits it in the next trash can. Oddly, we’ve never talked about why he does that. It may be he has pride in our state and more so in his community. It may be that he is thinking of other people who will be walking this path. It could be that he is thinking of his three children, and not wanting them to grow up in a place where it is dangerous just to walk down the street. Whatever it is, he does it consistently.

Here’s what I have noticed. The paths we have walked have become nicer over the last three years. Little by little, wherever he has gone, things have improved.

A new year is upon us. We all will be walking our own paths, not just physically, but in every way and everything we do. And there is a lot of garbage out there. Not just broken glass, but broken relationships, torn feelings, divisive arguments, loud accusations, finger-pointing, and more than our share of hate, bigotry, prejudice, and misogyny. We can choose to ignore it and let it continue to build, mar, and destroy our community and God’s world. Or we can begin to make the paths we walk better for the people who will come after us.

What will your paths look like a year from now?

Michael Henderson, a retired United Methodist minister, enjoys serving as pastor of Brown’s Chapel and Vox Memorial United Methodist Churches.