MIKE HENDERSON: Live knowing that our hope in Christ will be fulfilled

Advent means we live in the future, not the past. We live knowing that our hope in Christ will be fulfilled, and because it will be fulfilled, we live like no others.
How wonderful it is that no one has to wait, but can start right now to gradually change the world! How wonderful it is that everyone, great and small, can immediately help bring about justice by giving of themselves!
As with so many things, most people seek justice in very different quarters, and grumble because they themselves receive so little of it.
Open your eyes, be fair in your own dealings first! Give whatever there is to give! You can always — always — give something, even if it's a simple act of kindness! If everyone were to give in this way and didn't scrimp on kindly words, there would be much more love and justice in the world!
Give and you shall receive, much more that you ever thought possible. Give and give again. Keep hoping, keep trying, keep giving! People who give will never be poor!
If you follow this advice, within a few generations, people will never have to feel sorry for poor little beggar children again, because there won't be any!
The world has plenty of room, riches, money and beauty. God has created enough for each and every one of us. Let us begin by dividing it more fairly!
These words were written by a 14-year-old Jewish girl in the Netherlands. When she wrote this, she had been hiding in an attic for almost 2 years. She was hiding because the Nazi regime was systematically killing Jews (as well as others). This was written five months before she and her family were captured, and she was killed.
Many of you have read the diary of Anne Frank. If not, take time to read it this holiday season. It’s not your typical Christmas book, but God did not act in a typical way when he sent Christ.
God started changing the world when Jesus was born, won the battle against evil on the cross, showed his power in the resurrection and is (in God’s own time) bringing about his kingdom.
You can join in now, as God gradually, but surely, changes the world.
Merry Christmas, now, and in the future!
Michael B. Henderson is the minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Florence
