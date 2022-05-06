MIKE HENDERSON: Mothers find a way

Mothers just seem to figure out how to make it through. No matter how hard times may be, they find a way. That’ why we honor them this coming Sunday.

Anna Jarvis started Mother’s Day in her Methodist Church in West Virginia. In the late 1800s her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, had begun “Mother’s Work Day Clubs” to help teach young women how to care for their children. She worked hard to help young women find ways to make their homes and communities better. She taught them how to get by in even the hardest of times, as she had done during the Civil War.

She died in 1905, and Anna Jarvis began to plan a day of honoring mothers for their hard work. In 1908 it was first celebrated in the Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. It soon spread to other Methodist churches, then to churches of other denominations. By 1914 it had become so popular that President Woodrow Wilson declared that the second Sunday in May would be a national holiday, Mother’s Day.

And it is specifically “Mother’s Day,” not “Mothers Day.” It is meant for people to focus on what individual mothers have done, not mothers in general. Jarvis was very clear about this. However, as time went on, she saw Mother’s Day becoming more of a commercial holiday, focusing on business and sales rather than on the people she wished to honor. Before her death she worked to have the day removed from the national calendar.

Thank goodness for us she was not successful — not for the business aspect (which we Americans seem to overdo every chance we get), but so we can at least have the opportunity to honor those women who gave us birth and helped us in so many ways.

By the way, Anna Jarvis was never a mother herself. She never married nor had children.

Mother’s Day can be a day of sadness for many women, too. Some who wanted children, but never had them. Others who lost children through death. And those who, for various reasons, were not able to be good mothers. Let’s remember to be sensitive and graceful with all of them over this weekend.

Finally, a story about my own mother, Charlotte Juanita Smith Henderson Vickery (1935-2018).

It had been a hard few years. My father had abandoned us and my mother, my sister, and I were doing all we could to pay for a roof over our head and food on the table. My mom, now a single mom with two teen-aged children, worked a full-time day job, a part-time night job, and a weekend job. I worked at a restaurant after school, for a janitorial service at night, and pumped gas on weekends (this was a while back!). My sister babysat children and animals every chance she could.

All the money went to make the house payments, utilities, and food. Clothes and other things came from the Salvation Army thrift store. Thank God for them! Amid it all, we always made time to eat supper together, partly because we could not afford to go out to eat. My mother would always tell us, “This won’t last forever.” And it didn’t. Several years later we were stable. Mom was working just one job, I was in college, and my sister was babysitting for “fun money.” We still had supper together. One night my mom invited some friends who were like us — single mom, two kids. We had pizza and games, and laughed all night. When they left, my mom said, “This was what I was living for. This is good.”

Mothers seem to find a way.

Michael Henderson, a retired United Methodist minister, enjoys serving as pastor of Brown’s Chapel and Vox Memorial United Methodist churches.