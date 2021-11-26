MIKE HENDERSON: The best word

Journalist, author, and poet Rudyard Kipling was among the most popular writers of his day.
His books and poems had tremendous popular appeal. Like many popular authors today, though, he was often looked down on and ridiculed by some academics who considered him “too common” to have any real depth. A story is told that it was reported Kipling, at his height, received 10 shillings per word for his stories. In those days, around the turn of 20th century, 10 shillings was an average day pay for a skilled tradesman. In South Carolina that would be around $200 today. Pretty good pay for a word.
Some Oxford students who did not think highly of Kipling sent him a letter. In it they said, “Dear Mr. Kipling, we understand you are paid 10 shillings per word for your stories. We are just a group of poor Oxford students, but we have been able to scrape together the enclosed 10 shillings. Please send us your best word.” A few days later the students received an envelope from Rudyard Kipling. In it was a card with one word on it. It said “Thanks.”
Kipling was right. Thanks is the best word. Studies have shown that people who regularly practice gratitude are healthier, happier, have a more positive outlook on life, and tend to achieve more than others. Positive things move them further ahead, and negative things do not hold them back. Physically, gratitude releases dopamine and serotonin into the brain, both of which make you feel better. Relationally, people who are grateful have stronger friendships, and those relationships last longer. Marriages in which the partners focus on the things they are grateful for are more fulfilling and have less strife. Spiritually, gratitude promotes humility, peace, contentment, and bliss.
The Hebrew Scriptures remind us to "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!" (Psalm 107:1) In the Christian Scriptures the Apostle Paul tells us “"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." (1 Thessalonians 5:18) Notice he does not say to give thanks FOR all circumstances, but IN all circumstances. God knows that in the midst of everything, giving thanks lifts us up above the circumstances.
Years ago my life fell apart in almost every area. Relationships, finances, health, spirituality, vocation. I began to sink into a deep depression. At a used book store I found the book “How To Get Out Of Debt, Stay Out Of Debt, And Live Prosperously,” by Jerrold Mundis. It was 50 cents. I could barely afford the half dollar, but I bought it. Mundis recommended starting every day by naming ten different things you are grateful for before you get out of bed. It seemed silly, but I did it. Oddly, things picked up. By focusing on gratitude, I saw what I had and not what I did not have. Things began to get better. I have been doing that every day for the last 25 years. Kipling was right. Thanks is the best word.
Faithful readers and loyal critics, I invite you to send me your best word. Email me at the address in the tag line below. And though I cannot pay you a day’s wage, you will have my gratitude. And I may use it in a future column.
Michael Henderson, a retired United Methodist minister, enjoys serving as pastor of Brown’s Chapel and Vox Memorial United Methodist Churches.