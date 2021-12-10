MIKE HENDERSON: The unexpected treasure

I like to go to thrift stores. Maybe it’s something I inherited from my mother, or maybe it’s because I am cheap. Whatever the reason, I like to stop at them.
I rarely stop at antique stores, boutiques, or any store with an “-ique” ending, like the “junk-o-tique” stores I see around. Most of them have items that cost more than I want to pay. But a thrift store is right for me. However, I must admit that I could spend a day and most of my money lost in Palmetto Peddlers.
I don’t buy much at them, but it’s what I call a treasure hunt. Occasionally I find a real treasure in these junk stores. I have found a second edition of Hawthorne’s Scarlet Letter for $5. I found a phone directory from Inman, the little town where I was born, from 1953, the year of my birth.
I find some things that are not treasures, but I use them for different things. One year I was collecting spring-top jars for apple butter. I have found a mug with a piano keyboard on it that I gave to the music director at the church. If I find anything that has something funny about accountants, I get one for the financial secretary (funny things about accountants are rare!). It’s the thrill of finding a treasure amid the junk piled up in these troves that attracts me.
December 2009, I found an unexpected treasure in a thrift store in West Columbia.
It was on a Friday afternoon, after a couple of long, hard days. I had just finished the second of two funerals in 24 hours. I was running some errands and decided to give my mind a rest and stop by a thrift shop on Highway 1. It was a new one for me, so maybe a little treasure hunting might be in order.
I pulled into the parking lot and saw several nice pieces of furniture sitting on the sidewalk in front, the best with “SOLD” signs on them. I walked in and headed to the book area. I found a good copy of Kipling’s Plain Tales from the Hills, picked it up, and kept looking. As I wandered through the shelves I heard Karen Carpenter singing. Her voice came out as clear as a bell, as it always did. “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful….” But she was singing a capella, which is sort of unusual since all the recordings of her I ever heard were with instruments.
I looked up and realized that the voice wasn’t coming from a radio or cd player. It was someone in the store singing. I looked around to see who was singing and couldn’t see anyone. I walked around the shelves to the other aisle and there was a woman holding a half-burned Christmas candle. She was the usual “thrift store woman” that I had seen in many other places. She was older, perhaps in her late 60s, overweight, badly in need of a shampoo, wearing a pullover and matching drawstring pants. The clothes looked like they might have come from this store.
She looked up at me and smiled. Several of her front teeth were missing. She turned and called out “Jeremy” and a small boy, about 9 years old, ran over. She held up the candle and said, “Wouldn’t this look good on the shelf at home. “Yep,” he said and ran back to the toy section of the store.
I walked away to some other shelves, looking for a Christmas mug when I heard Karen singing again, “When we finally kiss goodnight, how I’ll hate going out in the storm…” It was a beautiful voice, one that I wanted to hear more. I turned around but couldn’t find the person singing. Then, from behind, I saw her head move as she sang. “But if you really hold me tight, all the way home I’ll be warm.”
It was, as you know by now, the “usual thrift store lady.” Underneath the greasy hair was a mind that saw something beautiful, and inside the thrift-store second-hand clothes was a heart somehow filled with joy. And from a mouth with half the teeth missing came a voice the reflected what was inside, and not what was outside.
I wondered when was the last time she was kissed and really held tight? Maybe there was a husband or boyfriend, but I doubted it. Perhaps Jeremy did. But it didn’t matter. She had a song inside that had to come out. And I was lucky enough to hear it.
I left the store with a book and a mug. Small treasures, costing a whole dollar. Driving away I thought about the unexpected places you find treasure. Coins in the sofa, an old photo in a drawer, a note from the past in a book. Usually in places where you wouldn’t think to look.
Like in a stable, in a town so small it would make Florence seem like New York City. Being held by a mother and father who probably had greasy hair and thrift-store clothes, but singing a song to comfort their baby, their treasure ... our treasure ... on a cold lonely night.
