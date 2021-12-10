MIKE HENDERSON: The unexpected treasure

It was on a Friday afternoon, after a couple of long, hard days. I had just finished the second of two funerals in 24 hours. I was running some errands and decided to give my mind a rest and stop by a thrift shop on Highway 1. It was a new one for me, so maybe a little treasure hunting might be in order.

I pulled into the parking lot and saw several nice pieces of furniture sitting on the sidewalk in front, the best with “SOLD” signs on them. I walked in and headed to the book area. I found a good copy of Kipling’s Plain Tales from the Hills, picked it up, and kept looking. As I wandered through the shelves I heard Karen Carpenter singing. Her voice came out as clear as a bell, as it always did. “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful….” But she was singing a capella, which is sort of unusual since all the recordings of her I ever heard were with instruments.