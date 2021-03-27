MIKE HENDERSON: Waiting … and waiting …

“Daring to journey within and to discover the law of God engraved deeply in our hearts means life. Another voice may try persistently to tell us that God’s will means loss, a denial of our greatest longings, and an existence of stoic endurance. These lies keep us from fullness of life and the joy that comes from discovering that in the deepest part of ourselves we are at one with the Creator in what we truly desire. To wait with and on such a God is to find oneself in harmony with [all of creation], which is ever waiting, ever coming to fullness. It means a refusal of the myth that to wait is to be diminished. It announces to the world that the God who waits is Creator of all times and seasons and gives meaning to the waiting times of our existence.” (“How Long, O Lord?” from “The Weavings Reader.”)