MIKE HENDERSON: Waiting … and waiting …

“I can’t wait on you any longer,” someone once told me.
Did that mean a) she was not going to delay her life any more for me, or b) she was not going to serve me?
A person who waits is one who “remains or rests in expectation” or “serves the needs of another.”
In dealing with God, sometimes we rest in expectation of God’s movement. But too many people think this is a passive thing. It’s not. Psalm 33:20 says, “We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield.”
Elizabeth Canham puts it this way:
“Daring to journey within and to discover the law of God engraved deeply in our hearts means life. Another voice may try persistently to tell us that God’s will means loss, a denial of our greatest longings, and an existence of stoic endurance. These lies keep us from fullness of life and the joy that comes from discovering that in the deepest part of ourselves we are at one with the Creator in what we truly desire. To wait with and on such a God is to find oneself in harmony with [all of creation], which is ever waiting, ever coming to fullness. It means a refusal of the myth that to wait is to be diminished. It announces to the world that the God who waits is Creator of all times and seasons and gives meaning to the waiting times of our existence.” (“How Long, O Lord?” from “The Weavings Reader.”)
But to wait upon the Lord also means to serve God, to be attentive to God’s desires.
“So if you faithfully obey the commands I am giving you today — to love the Lord your God and to serve him with all your heart and with all your soul — then I will send rain on your land in its season, both autumn and spring rains, so that you may gather in your grain, new wine and oil.” (Deuteronomy 11:13)
I have been waiting for this COVID-19 pandemic to be over. I have been remaining in expectation of it ending. But I have also been finding ways of serving those affected by this time. I’m a … waiter. I wait.
Either way, there is a great promise from the prophet Isaiah.
“They that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
Wait for the Lord.
