Promotion announced at First Presbyterian Child Development Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Shurrie Timmons has been promoted to the assistant director of the First Presbyterian Church Child Development Center.

Timmons joined the center in December 2016. She has filled many roles and has developed the skills necessary for this leadership position.

She will continue to work in the Infant 2 room, and she will assist Director Beth Hepler with the day-to-day operations of the center.

First Presbyterian Church and the Child Development Center are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the ministry. The center offers day care for children age 6 weeks to 4K and preschool for those 2½ years old through 4K.

The CDC, located at 700 Park Ave. in Florence, will have an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, contact Hepler at 843-799-1263 or bhepler@florencefirst.org.