BOTTLE TALK: Exploring the idea of drinking diversely

Many aspects of the wine industry are in constant flux. Popularity of certain wine styles and regions seem to wax and wane with the global consumer.

Even our local shelves are affected by the purchases of those around us, as evidenced by interesting bottles relegated to the discount bin, never to be reordered again.

The consumers are far from blame, just buying what they are comfortable or familiar with. The onus lies on the industry “professionals” taking some initiative and introducing their customers to some of these unfamiliar treasures.

With the industry margins getting ever slimmer and larger conglomerates gobbling up the proverbial “little guy,” we are on the precipice of ebbing toward a wine monoculture. Meaning, the potential future of wine might consign the consumer to a choice of a limited number of varieties from only the largest of surviving companies.

So this month, after I get down from my lofty soap box, I will be exploring the idea of drinking diversely. Seek unusual varieties from areas you are unfamiliar with and share what you learned with your consumption cohorts. Together we can drink to save some of these neglected wines.