BOTTLE TALK: Put a little more sparkle in your life

We survived the challenging past 12 months, to say the least, and look to the promise that the new year will bring better times. During these celebrations, as with others of the same ilk, sparkling wine seems to be a favorite pop-and-pour for many gatherings.

Although I welcome the opportunity to consume the “wine with stars,” I remain put off by the relegation of this famous beverage to celebratory events and special occasions. After the past year, many people have come to realize that life itself is a special occasion, one we should continuously rejoice in by opening and consuming a gratuitous amount of sparkling wine.

As with any beverage, the final product depends on the base material and methods of production. In our case, the choice of grape variety, mandated by appellation law or by winemaker’s whim, begins our beverage journey. Although this is an oversimplification not taking into account viticulture decisions or ripeness levels at harvest, it remains a respectable starting point as a proverbial “50,000-foot view” to understand sparkling wine processes.