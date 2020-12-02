BOTTLE TALK: Some of my favorites

Saying this year has been trying and unusual would be a gross understatement. I will not rehash all the enigmatic events of the last 11 months but rather look forward to the promise of the fresh start of 2021.

Many of you will remind me that we still have a month to go and anything can happen to further secure this year’s place in atrocious history. Your poignant and perceptive response is well noted and one of the reasons “flattening the curve” of my wine consumption will not be a foreseeable option for the remainder of this year.

This month I have decided to select the wines that I selfishly want to drink. There are a myriad of reasons for these choices: stirred memories, great holiday food partners or just because they are darn good. So each has its special place, with no particular order, and in the interest of time and space will certainly not be “all-inclusive.”

I allocate varying levels of love to different sparkling wines but I do appreciate all production styles and appellations. Although a Charmat method (tank fermentation) sparkling makes a refreshing poolside sipper or a fruity and fizzy addition to mixed cocktails, I honestly prefer the traditional method sparkling wines. The realization that the second fermentation occurred in the very same bottle you purchased and poured from illuminates the “geeky-cool” area of my brain.