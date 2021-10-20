CAROLINA SPOON: Good grub takes the sting out of fall camping crises

Things intensified when I discovered inside storage was crammed with beach chairs, a beach umbrella, kite and two boogie boards, leaving no room for my shoes or duffle bag. Better half did the right thing by quietly carting the beach items away to the truck bed while I ranted. This was a two-prosecco alarm, and a couple of glasses later, I felt considerably less fiery and could see the positive side of things once more. We might not have hot water (for now), but the heater worked fine, the lights came on, the fridge got cold and the stovetop lit. And that meant dinner was on – the part of camping I enjoy most of all.

Cooking and camping are not mutually exclusive for me. (And I suppose “glamping” would be the more apropos term here, considering we are operating from a mobile pod outfitted with myriad creature comforts). My strategy is to pack up all the odds and ends in my home refrigerator – leftovers, mystery packets of meat from the freezer, half-eaten jars of olives, pickles, etc., forgotten bags of produce from the crisper drawer, a few spices, random cans of this and that from the panty – and then find a way to bring it all together into a memorable meal. On this night, that involved one generous red snapper filet leftover from Daufuskie, the dregs of a sack of Carolina Plantation grits, a partially used package of fish breading, the last of a pint of half-and-half, a handful of cherry tomatoes, a bundle of wilted scallions, a wizened red pepper, hot sauce and a few butter packets from Cracker Barrel. Man, I was cooking with gas, let me tell you. An hour later, we sat down to a lovely meal of fish and grits with a pretty vegetable relish spooned over the top. Pass the chardonnay, please.