CAROLINA SPOON: Good grub takes the sting out of fall camping crises

The first camping trip of the fall season went off without a hitch – if only.
Fresh from my Daufuskie sojourn, I was still playing catch-up with deadlines and such the week leading up to our departure to the Blue Ridge. Taking inventory in the camper, sprucing things up inside, clearing out any clutter, all the usual tasks I undertake in preparation – Libby ain’t got time for that.
And despite all the warnings I issued about what needed to be done by my better half on the outside, some warnings went inexplicably unheeded. So, when it was time to roll, it was a classic “I you TOLD so!” moment when the camper tires revealed under-sided decay. OK. Down to the tire shop for a new set. A bit of a delay but no biggie. Deep breath. We got this. I will stop being mad sometime next year. Maybe.
As we finally mounted Interstate 20, there was momentary relief that we were finally on our way. So, when the “check transmission” alert began flashing on the truck a few miles down, let’s just say it wasn’t a high point. Our code reader indicated a faulty sensor. After a quick consultation with my favorite engineer and trusted auto mechanic, we decided to push on.
Traveling with a geriatric canine was a bit of a trial. Even more entertaining was discovering that we had brought all the way from Florence a fully involved party of frenzied wasps in the hot water tank compartment. It was all good, though. We provided unbridled entertainment complete with off-color dialogue that, in turn, horrified and amused a host of fellow campers.
Things intensified when I discovered inside storage was crammed with beach chairs, a beach umbrella, kite and two boogie boards, leaving no room for my shoes or duffle bag. Better half did the right thing by quietly carting the beach items away to the truck bed while I ranted. This was a two-prosecco alarm, and a couple of glasses later, I felt considerably less fiery and could see the positive side of things once more. We might not have hot water (for now), but the heater worked fine, the lights came on, the fridge got cold and the stovetop lit. And that meant dinner was on – the part of camping I enjoy most of all.
Cooking and camping are not mutually exclusive for me. (And I suppose “glamping” would be the more apropos term here, considering we are operating from a mobile pod outfitted with myriad creature comforts). My strategy is to pack up all the odds and ends in my home refrigerator – leftovers, mystery packets of meat from the freezer, half-eaten jars of olives, pickles, etc., forgotten bags of produce from the crisper drawer, a few spices, random cans of this and that from the panty – and then find a way to bring it all together into a memorable meal. On this night, that involved one generous red snapper filet leftover from Daufuskie, the dregs of a sack of Carolina Plantation grits, a partially used package of fish breading, the last of a pint of half-and-half, a handful of cherry tomatoes, a bundle of wilted scallions, a wizened red pepper, hot sauce and a few butter packets from Cracker Barrel. Man, I was cooking with gas, let me tell you. An hour later, we sat down to a lovely meal of fish and grits with a pretty vegetable relish spooned over the top. Pass the chardonnay, please.
I rate this dish right up there with what I think are my greatest campground mealtime showings (all made in my pre-camper years over real campfires): Shrimp Diane, Lowcountry paella, Dutch oven tomato pie, and my children’s all-time favorite, stone soup, which they assisted with by finding just the right pebble to plunk down in the pot before the other ingredients went in. They always got a kick out of that. What a great memory. And while the children are grown with tents of their own and their mama largely performs camp cookery from the comfort of a “glamper,” I am glad to still be making memories inspired by a spirit of thrift, creativity, love for being in the great outdoors and great meals that make camping foibles and challenges seem (in retrospect) totally worth it. For three of my favorite camping recipes, visit discoversouthcarolina.com/articles/three-south-carolina-dishes-for-campfire-cooking.
Red Snapper and Grits
Ingredients:
Any combo of vegetables works well here – mushrooms and black olives are good additions, too.
4 cups of water, salted to taste
1 cup of stoneground grits
Drizzle of half-and-half
3 tablespoons of butter
2 fresh fish filets or one large filet, halved
1 cup of fish breading
Hot sauce
Oil for frying
½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
½ sweet red pepper, diced
4 scallions, sliced
Sprinkle of dried basil or your favorite herb
Directions:
Bring salted water to a boil, add 1 tablespoon of butter and the grits, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring often. In a small frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and add vegetables, sauteing until tender but not mushy. (A splash of white wine toward the end adds an interesting touch.) Sprinkle with dried basil. Remove from heat and set aside. Spread fish breading in a plate. Rinse and dry fish filets; skin if needed. Mix a teaspoon of hot sauce (or more if you like it spicier) with remaining butter and heat in microwave or on the stovetop in a small pot. Brush the fish well with the mixture, then dip in coating. Heat oil in an iron skillet over medium-high heat. Fry fish filets, flipping once, until both sides are golden brown. Drain on paper towels. When grits are done, hit with a bit of half-and-half and incorporate with a spoon. Adjust seasoning. Ladle grits onto a plate, top with a fish filet and spoon vegetable mixture over the top. Pass the hot sauce, wine and dig in.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.