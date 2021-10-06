DENNIS FRALEY: Ability to transcend wine’s normal gives hope for future

Domestically, we have varied levels of success with these “Old World” varieties. Granted, we always seem to find the proper growing conditions that allows the vine to thrive. The winemaking, however, can be hit or miss with some Frankenstein wines manipulated to the point of being unrecognizable.

Make no mistake, I’m not saying the winemakers are incompetent. Nor am I saying the wines are poor quality (though this does occur). Rather, some wines do not taste like they come from the variety we read on the label, and with that I take exception.

The grape that seems to express stylistic decisions in the vineyard and winery is Pinot. To understand this grape, you need to first realize that all of the Pinot family (Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Blanc, etc.) are not separate varieties but rather mutations of the same variety. This vine has been lingering around for hundreds of years and been relocated to vineyards all over the world, resulting in literally over one thousand different Pinot grapes. This genetic connection still manifests itself as an occasional black grape appearing in a white Pinot cluster and vise versa, which occurs more commonly than one would expect.