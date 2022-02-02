DENNIS FRALEY: Sexy wines for Valentine’s Day

Finding just one wine for an evening remains difficult for me so I find myself walking the aisles until something speaks to me. In this case, I was stricken by the seducing call of the Sauvignon Blanc grape. Let me specify, not just any Sauvignon Blanc, but that which is produced along the left bank of the Loire River, Sancerre. It is difficult to specify if the sexiness manifested from the fact that the wine is French or more related to the racy acidity and flinty, steely minerality that this wine possesses. Either way, this Loire Valley treat remains one of the most distinct white wines in the world.

Maybe, for your liking, sexy has more of a tint to it. I certainly agree and oblige as I do not harbor any consumption discrimination. Although there are many “lighter” style reds that I love, I find myself always drawn back to Pinot Noir. This is the variety that keeps winemakers up at night with its finicky nature. I admit enjoying Pinots from a myriad of regions around the world but only a few areas and winemakers have ever raised my eyebrow. The many personalities of Burgundian Pinot are interesting if not intriguing but my domestic choice remains in the Valley of Willamette. They seem to capture the earthiness of noteworthy Burgundy and the ripeness of fruit found in Sonoma but layer it all on a brightly acidic mineral-touched backbone that is Willamette.