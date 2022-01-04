DENNIS FRALEY: Spanish whites are underappreciated

The next variety boasts as being the oldest vitis vinifera grape in all of the Americas. It is known as the Mission grape in California, and the name stems from the fact that missionaries brought the grape to the New World mainly for the purpose of producing sacramental wine. It was once widely planted under the names Criolla Chica in Argentina and País in Chile. Recent studies have matched the DNA to the ancient Listán Prieto variety found in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. Today this variety has been supplanted in California by more marketable varieties and the miniscule amount that remains is mostly used for a blending partner in fortified wines. Chile and Argentina still grow a large amount of this variety but sadly most is overcropped and relegated to jug wines. There are some producers that believe in this variety and pay respect to its historical significance by making good wine. Its drought resistance and long-life span make it a potential revisit for the future ever changing viticultural climate.