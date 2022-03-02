DENNIS FRALEY: Spanish wines often overlooked, underappreciated

Although Tempranillo is grown in many regions, I decided to showcase the Denominación of Ribera del Duero, located in Castilla y León. Tempranillo is the focus here with almost all wine production being red, and a small amount of rosado (rosé). The region is incredibly diverse with over 30 different soil types and one of the highest average elevations of all wine regions in Europe (2,500-2,800 feet). It was considered a noteworthy viticultural area since the Middle Ages and the underground cellars established by monks during the period are still in use today.

These wines have to contain 75% Garnacha (Grenache) to use the name Ribera del Duero on the label with international and local varieties completing the blend. Producers have a range of aging preferences (Joven, Crianza, Reserva, and Gran Reserva) with some aging in American and other French oak. Although there are a range of styles, Tempranillo always seems to have a freshness and vibrancy due to its acid structure. Along with this the tannins have a chalkiness and are rarely obtrusive, which makes it easy to drink these wines regardless of aging. Although some are good as a sit and sip, these wines get exponentially better with the proper pairings.