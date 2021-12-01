DENNIS FRALEY: Wines from the Willamette Valley

Jim purchased 40 acres of land on the southeast portion of Parrett Mountain in 2007 and two years later the first blocks of Chehalem Mountains AVA vineyards were planted and a new winery building was completed. Although he still sources fruit from carefully selected growers, this was his piece of dirt, a truth and responsibility he takes very seriously.

He also has strong opinions in how wine should be made and a passionate belief in the magic of native yeast. He explains that as yeast populations rise and fall and do their work and perish, only to be taken over by a different strain, flavor and aromatic nuances are left behind leaving layers of complexity that couldn’t be provided by a single contrived strain. To search for the proof of this one only has to sample his wines. After a roller coaster ride of a life, he is self-aware, thought-provokingly passionate, and contagiously unapologetic about his wines. He sums all this up in his statement, “We are, in fact, what we want to be.”

J K Carriere St. Dolores Estate Pinot Noir 2019 Chehalem Mountains AVA $72