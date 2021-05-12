KITTY FINKLEA: 10 tips for a healthy gut

Have you heard of the microbiome?

Trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi – known as microbes or microbiota – live in our digestive tract and are known as the microbiome. Research in the past two decades shows a healthy digestive system improves overall health and decreases risk of disease.

The highest concentration of microbiota lives in the small intestine and large intestine and affects not only digestion but also influences the immune system as well as appetite, metabolism, energy levels and mood.

These microbes, also called gut bugs and critters, need a balance of beneficial vs. harmful bacteria in our digestive system, and keeping a healthy balance is key. Some of the beneficial bacteria are called probiotics and have names like lactobacillus and bifidophilus, while the bad bacteria consist of types such as E. coli or staphylococcus.

The standard American diet, which is generally low in fiber and high in processed foods, animal fat and high sugar foods, promotes growth of harmful critters in the gut. An unbalanced gut, also called dysbiosis, is linked to more intestinal diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, and research also suggests potential links to cancer and autoimmune diseases as well as potentially affecting mental health.