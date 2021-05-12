KITTY FINKLEA: 10 tips for a healthy gut

Have you heard of the microbiome?
Trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi – known as microbes or microbiota – live in our digestive tract and are known as the microbiome. Research in the past two decades shows a healthy digestive system improves overall health and decreases risk of disease.
The highest concentration of microbiota lives in the small intestine and large intestine and affects not only digestion but also influences the immune system as well as appetite, metabolism, energy levels and mood.
These microbes, also called gut bugs and critters, need a balance of beneficial vs. harmful bacteria in our digestive system, and keeping a healthy balance is key. Some of the beneficial bacteria are called probiotics and have names like lactobacillus and bifidophilus, while the bad bacteria consist of types such as E. coli or staphylococcus.
The standard American diet, which is generally low in fiber and high in processed foods, animal fat and high sugar foods, promotes growth of harmful critters in the gut. An unbalanced gut, also called dysbiosis, is linked to more intestinal diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, and research also suggests potential links to cancer and autoimmune diseases as well as potentially affecting mental health.
With 300 to 500 different species in the gut, each person has their own unique soup of bacteria based on genetics and environment. As a dynamic and everchanging person, gut bacteria populations change, and many factors can upset the balance over time. Some factors promoting production of more “bad” bugs include:
Overuse of antibiotics and antacids.
Sugar and highly processed food.
High levels of animal and processed fat including red meat.
Lack of adequate fiber.
High levels of stress.
Lack of adequate sleep.
Physical inactivity.
Dehydration.
Some potential issues from too many bad bugs can include gas, bloating, constipation or diarrhea, skin conditions and fatigue.
On the flip side, many factors can help promote production of good bacteria, including the following:
1. Increasing fiber intake: Fiber is the undigested part of plant foods, and fiber keeps healthful bacteria production thriving in the digestive tract. Aim to eat at least 25 grams of fiber daily from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, nuts and seeds. People with food allergies or sensitivities can adjust foods as needed.
2. Choosing a diverse amount of plant foods: In addition to consuming enough fiber, aim for at least 30 different plant foods each week. Diversity also helps produce good bugs in the gut.
3. Eating plant foods in season: One way to keep diversity and avoid burnout is to eat foods in season. In the spring and summer, we see different produce at the farmer’s market than in fall and winter. This variety helps promote the good critters thriving all year round.
4. Eating less processed foods: Aim to decrease refined carbohydrates (white flour), sugar, red meat and foods with additives, preservatives, hormones and antibiotics.
5. Staying hydrated: Drinking enough fluid keeps the lining of the gut healthy, moves food through easier and promotes more good bacteria in the intestinal soup!
6. Consuming fermented foods: Foods that are pickled or contain live active cultures also help promote a healthy gut. Include pickled vegetables, kefir, kombucha and yogurt with active cultures (read the ingredient label) on the menu.
7. Using a probiotic supplement: Probiotics exist in food and beverage products and are also marketed in supplement form. The global probiotic industry reached almost $49 billion in sales in 2019 and is projected to reach $94 billion by 2027. Since supplements are not regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), do your research and talk to your primary care provider before taking supplements.
Three other non-food strategies that help keep the digestive tract more balanced is regular physical activity, managing stress effectively and making sure to get adequate rest on a routine basis.
Eating to keep your gut in balance can help with energy levels, mood and overall health. If you would like a pdf handout on what plant foods count and how to track your plant foods, email me at kitty.finklea@gmail.com with a request for 30 Different Plants a Week.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.