KITTY FINKLEA: Enjoy a taste of history with Gullah Geechee heritage foods

Since the 1980s a revival of traditional Southern recipes along with sourcing heritage seeds has been taking place. Finding heritage seeds and growing the traditional foods used in the old recipes has been a painstaking process with delicious rewards!
Starting in the late 1600s, food culture in the South developed over time from a combination of local Native American foods, foods brought by European settlers, and by enslaved Africans. When settlers arrived, there was already an abundance of food in the area including figs, Jerusalem artichokes, muscadines, pumpkins, squash, nuts and corn, along with seafood and local game. European settlers brought chickens, cows and pigs along with broccoli, carrots and peaches. Africans also brought over many foods including rice, peas, okra, eggplant, peanuts and yams.
Black History Month is a wonderful time to honor Gullah Geechee contributions to Southern soul food. Some of the heritage foods used in traditional dishes almost died out during the Great Depression but starting in the 1980s, finding those older plants strains began. Today, we have many heritage foods available that provide original flavors to the dishes that were made in the past. Eating these foods also gives honor to the ancestors who created their delicious dishes and Southern favorites.
The Gullah Geechee people from the Sea Islands of the Carolinas and Georgia hailed from West Africa and are known for many of the Southern foods we love along with the skill to grow these foods and make them into delicious dishes.
Four traditional Gullah Geechee foods that found their way back on our plates:
Carolina Gold Rice: This delicious type of rice has seen a resurgence in the past 20 years due to its rich flavor and nutrient profile. This heritage grain has a slight gold color and nutty, buttery flavor and is high in fiber and other nutrients since the germ and inner bran layer are left intact.
Sea Island Red Peas: Also known as cow peas, these dried red peas are a staple in Gullah Geechee culture and traditionally used in traditional Southern Hoppin John or red beans and rice dishes. These small red beans are high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and traditionally served mixed in or on top of Carolina Gold rice.
Benne Seeds: These are heirloom sesame seeds, high in protein and fat with a a richer flavor than modern sesame seeds. They can be used raw or toasted, and easily made into a flour. The flour can be used to thicken soups and stews, made into biscuits and breads or give a dark caramel-like flavor to sweets such as the popular Benne wafers found in Charleston markets.
Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Southern favorite summertime treat in the South are boiled peanuts. The Gullah word for peanut is “gnuba,” which was adapted to the well-known “goober.” Peanuts are not actually a nut but a legume or member of the bean family. The African runner peanut is a small red peanut with a sweet flavor and good for boiling, or made into fritters or soups. The African runners were traditionally made into ground nutcakes and sold in the Charleston markets for a penny.
If you would like to source these traditional foods, look to:
Carolina Plantation Rice in Darlington for Carolina Gold Rice and cow peas in local grocery stores and online at https://www.carolinaplantationrice.com/.
Anson Mills in Columbia sells heritage grains including Carolina Gold Rice, Sea Island Red Peas and Benne seeds and flour. Find them at https://ansonmills.com/.
To find African runner peanut seeds to grow go to: https://sowtrueseed.com/.
It is important to take the time to honor and thank the ancestors who worked hard to keep their food ways intact despite the many trials and tribulations. They proudly brought us delicious foods and developed traditional Southern dishes we know and love. With the diligent resurgence of these heritage foods, it is a joy that we still have the privilege to prepare and enjoy a piece of history with every bite.
Sea Island Red Peas
1 Tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
2-3 stalks of celery, finely chopped
1 small jalapeno, seeded and chopped (optional)
1 pound Sea Island red peas, dried
4 or more cups veggie stock (enough to cover the peas)
2-3 bay leaves
1-2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium saucepan, heat oil and add garlic, stirring occasionally for 1 to 2 minutes. Next, add onion, celery, and jalapeno. Sauté 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until veggies begin to soften. Add peas, stock, and bay leaves and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat and simmer until peas are soft, approximately 90 minutes. Add thyme and salt. Remove 1/3 of peas and puree in a blender until thoroughly creamed, then return to pan and combine thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Take out bay leaves and serve warm or spoon over Carolina Gold Rice.