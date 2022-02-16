KITTY FINKLEA: Enjoy a taste of history with Gullah Geechee heritage foods

Four traditional Gullah Geechee foods that found their way back on our plates:

Carolina Gold Rice: This delicious type of rice has seen a resurgence in the past 20 years due to its rich flavor and nutrient profile. This heritage grain has a slight gold color and nutty, buttery flavor and is high in fiber and other nutrients since the germ and inner bran layer are left intact.

Sea Island Red Peas: Also known as cow peas, these dried red peas are a staple in Gullah Geechee culture and traditionally used in traditional Southern Hoppin John or red beans and rice dishes. These small red beans are high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and traditionally served mixed in or on top of Carolina Gold rice.

Benne Seeds: These are heirloom sesame seeds, high in protein and fat with a a richer flavor than modern sesame seeds. They can be used raw or toasted, and easily made into a flour. The flour can be used to thicken soups and stews, made into biscuits and breads or give a dark caramel-like flavor to sweets such as the popular Benne wafers found in Charleston markets.