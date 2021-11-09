KITTY FINKLEA: Festive fruits for the holiday season

With the holiday season upon us, we feast on all things delicious and traditional until the New Year. Serving fresh fruit as a dessert ups the nutrient profile in holiday meals.

It is also fun to have festive fruits appear at regular meals and as snacks during the holidays. Here are the top three fruits seen in our area around the holidays, but the sky is the limit depending on your preference.

Cranberries

Native Americans used cranberries to preserve meat and medicinally to aid digestion and treat kidney problems. Now the tart and luscious-looking berry is a holiday staple for cranberry sauce as well as an addition to stuffing, dressing and relishes.

It is high in Vitamin C, fiber and other nutrients, and evidence suggests consuming cranberries can help urinary tract infections, add fiber for colon health, prohibit cancer growth, decrease risk of heart disease and boost the immune system.

Dried cranberries, like raisins, are easy to add to cereals, baked goods and salads. When adding to baked goods use 1 cup of fresh cranberries for ½ cup of dried cranberries. Fresh cranberries can be stored in the refrigerator crisper for up to one month.