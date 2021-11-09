KITTY FINKLEA: Festive fruits for the holiday season

With the holiday season upon us, we feast on all things delicious and traditional until the New Year. Serving fresh fruit as a dessert ups the nutrient profile in holiday meals.
It is also fun to have festive fruits appear at regular meals and as snacks during the holidays. Here are the top three fruits seen in our area around the holidays, but the sky is the limit depending on your preference.
Cranberries
Native Americans used cranberries to preserve meat and medicinally to aid digestion and treat kidney problems. Now the tart and luscious-looking berry is a holiday staple for cranberry sauce as well as an addition to stuffing, dressing and relishes.
It is high in Vitamin C, fiber and other nutrients, and evidence suggests consuming cranberries can help urinary tract infections, add fiber for colon health, prohibit cancer growth, decrease risk of heart disease and boost the immune system.
Dried cranberries, like raisins, are easy to add to cereals, baked goods and salads. When adding to baked goods use 1 cup of fresh cranberries for ½ cup of dried cranberries. Fresh cranberries can be stored in the refrigerator crisper for up to one month.
If cooking on the stovetop, heat until the berries pop; cooking longer increases bitterness and the need for more sweetener. Cranberry sauce or chutney can be a wonderful side for poultry and pork, topping for toast or an addition to grain bowls, for a pop of seasonal flavor.
Apples
As one of the most popular fruits in the world, apples are baked into holiday pies, cobblers and crisps. The first apples (besides crabapples which are not good for eating) were brought to the Americas in the 1600s and have been loved and eaten ever since.
Famous for keeping the doctor away, apples are high in Vitamin C and other antioxidants and linked with improved brain and neurological health, as well as heart health. Much of the fiber in an apple is found in the skin. The skin helps regulate digestion and can increase feelings of fullness for longer periods, which can help with weight management.
With over 700 varieties and different levels of sweet and tart, finding what your family loves is a personal preference. Some types are meant more for cooking and are generally firmer including Rome, Braeburn, Honey Crisp, Pink Lady, Winesap and Jonagold. Apple salad is another popular holiday side dish and tastes best, like other salads, with raw crisp apples that don’t brown too easily including Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady and Jazz.
This incredibly versatile fruit can be baked, stewed, made into butter, applesauce, and cider, or used raw – sliced apples offer great crunch sliced and added to sandwiches or on the side. Chopped apples are also easily added to cereals, baked goods, salads, and smoothies or make a simple baked apple for an easy dessert.
Oranges
Brought to America by Spanish settlers, oranges have been grown in Florida since the 1500s. When I was a child, my stocking always had oranges in it representing gifts of gold and the spirit of giving from St. Nicholas.
Known for Vitamin C, oranges also contain other health benefits by promoting plant nutrients for healthy skin and eyes, decreased blood pressure and cancer risk.
Add oranges to breakfast, mix into salads and marinades, cocktails, punch or spiced tea, drizzle with honey alone or with other fruit for dessert. And like apples, eating them on their own is an easy, portable snack.
In-season produce typically tastes better, is cheaper and helps the environment. This year, plan to add the delicious in-season fruits all during the season!
Cranberry Orange Chutney
Ingredients
2 navel oranges
2 pounds fresh cranberries
½ cup water
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
½ cup maple syrup
¼ cup minced ginger root
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Zest the orange peel onto a small plate and set aside.
2. Peel and section orange slices into a medium size bowl and cut orange slices into 1-inch pieces. Squeeze any excess juice from the orange membrane into the bowl.
3. In a large saucepan, add cranberries, water, ¼ cup orange juice from the bowl and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until cranberries pop, about 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Add and mix in vinegar, syrup, ginger and cook until thickened for about 5 minutes
5. Take off heat, stir in salt and pepper and let cool. Top with orange zest. Serve warm or at room temperature.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.