KITTY FINKLEA: Food trends to look out for in 2022

It is the time of year for a review of food trend predictions and sharing a list of my own observations of what might be popular for 2022. With COVID raging on in the third surge, we are still looking for easy food preparation and cooking something new and different if tired of the same flavors.

Sustainability is a common thread through many of the trends and pushed by the purchase power of zennials. Here is a peek at some new flavors and food styles predicted for this year:

Plant power – We will see the vegetarian and vegan options continue to grow in 2022 in the grocery store and meal kits, as well as in restaurants and food trucks. While 2021 saw more meatless burger options, 2022 is poised to introduce more vegan chicken options. Despite the high demand, there is still controversy over how healthy these engineered foods actually are.

Locally, Eliza’s Vegan Café food truck (often at Eats on the Creek) and Healthy Choice Café on Evans Street are both totally vegan, Burger King has the vegan Impossible burger, and Dunkin Donuts has vegan Beyond Breakfast sausage. It is easy to find vegan options at Chipotle and Taco Bell as well as local restaurants embracing the trend such as the meatless meatballs on the menu at Red Bone Alley.