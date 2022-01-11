KITTY FINKLEA: Food trends to look out for in 2022

It is the time of year for a review of food trend predictions and sharing a list of my own observations of what might be popular for 2022. With COVID raging on in the third surge, we are still looking for easy food preparation and cooking something new and different if tired of the same flavors.
Sustainability is a common thread through many of the trends and pushed by the purchase power of zennials. Here is a peek at some new flavors and food styles predicted for this year:
Plant power – We will see the vegetarian and vegan options continue to grow in 2022 in the grocery store and meal kits, as well as in restaurants and food trucks. While 2021 saw more meatless burger options, 2022 is poised to introduce more vegan chicken options. Despite the high demand, there is still controversy over how healthy these engineered foods actually are.
Locally, Eliza’s Vegan Café food truck (often at Eats on the Creek) and Healthy Choice Café on Evans Street are both totally vegan, Burger King has the vegan Impossible burger, and Dunkin Donuts has vegan Beyond Breakfast sausage. It is easy to find vegan options at Chipotle and Taco Bell as well as local restaurants embracing the trend such as the meatless meatballs on the menu at Red Bone Alley.
Vegetable of the Year—Mushrooms are on many predictions for veggie of the year. My theory is since mushrooms help nourish the immune system this veggie is a prime contender in the food industry to help fight COVID in 2022. Portabella mushrooms as a vegan option for steaks has been a trend for a while, and now look for oyster mushrooms promoted as a vegan option for scallops or chicken as well as finding mushroom chips, jerky and tea on grocery shelves. Some mushrooms are even treated with UV light and are higher in Vitamin D (this will be noted on the label). I will be looking for it! Also, on the packaging front, are mushroom fibers used in sustainable packaging to imitate Styrofoam.
Flavor of the year – Hibiscus is forecast as the flavor of the year and is a beautiful flower also known as sorrel or Florida cranberry. Rich in nutrients, the part of the flower usually used is the calyx which protects the bud. Hibiscus is usually found in teas but look for expansion into sodas, ciders, flavored waters, smoothies and ice creams.
Move over peanut butter – Seeds are moving in so keep an eye out for sunflower, pumpkin, poppy seed, watermelon and hemp seed butters to move into the peanut butter aisle as well as into ice creams. Seed butters are a great alternative for people with peanut or tree nut allergies or those wanting to try new flavors. Seed butters are easily paired with bread or fruit, mixed into oatmeal or fruit and straight out of the jar!
Chewable toothpaste tabs – with an estimated 1.5 billion tubes of toothpaste thrown away each year, the market for chewable toothpaste tablets is predicted to grow in 2022. While chewing a pill to brush your teeth is rather odd at first and most brands don’t contain fluoride, it is a new, more sustainable alternative to toothpaste.
Budget friendly recipes – The pandemic, environmental disasters, the labor market, supply chain breakdowns and inflation led to food prices reaching a 10-year high in 2021. Sticker shock is predicted to continue in 2022 and consumers will be focused more on saving money by buying local and seasonal produce, looking for grocery store sales, reducing food waste and menu planning.
While you may or may not embrace the trends, it is still fun to ponder what might be popular in 2022. Stay tuned to see if any or all the predictions come true!
