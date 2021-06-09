KITTY FINKLEA: Grab a boost of blue – delicious, nutritious blueberries

The month of June brings on summer and heralds blueberry season in South Carolina.

Blueberries are a delicious fruit native to North America and Native Americans called them star berries as the flower is in the shape of a star. This perennial bush grows all over the U.S. and 38 states produce blueberries commercially.

Small but mighty, blueberries provide 84 calories per cup and are high in fiber, Vitamin C and K, potassium and manganese. They also contain many different antioxidants, which protect against damage to our cells and help fight aging. One antioxidant called anthocyanin gives blueberries their unique and rare purplish-blue color. The numerous antioxidants in blueberries give them a high rating for improved health. Research indicates some of the following benefits:

Reduces DNA damage which helps prevent aging and risk of cancer

Helps maintain healthy bones

Prevents heart disease by lowering blood pressure and LDL (cholesterol known as the “bad” cholesterol)

Helps maintain brain function and improve age related memory decline

Fights urinary tract infections

Prevents soreness and fatigue after strenuous exercise